Snooker

Watch the moment Neil Robertson clinches English Open title in dramatic final with John Higgins

John Higgins and Neil Robertson did battle for glory in the final of the English Open at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes. It went to a deciding frame and it was Robertson who got over the line to secure victory in thrilling fashion. Higgins had his chances but suffered the agony of defeat in the final frame three weeks on from his Northern Ireland Open loss.

00:00:49, 27 minutes ago