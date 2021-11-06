John Higgins has admitted he fell over the line in beating Ronnie O’Sullivan 6-5 in the semi-finals of the English Open.

The tension was high in front of a packed crowd at the Marshall Arena, and Higgins has admitted relief in securing his 31st win over O’Sullivan.

“I just fell over the line,” Higgins told Eurosport. “That is what will keep people interested in watching snooker.”

Both players squandered chances, notably easy by their high standards, and Higgins has admitted pressure can do strange things - even to the greats of the game.

“I know we make it look easy, Ronnie makes it look ridiculously easy,” Higgins said. “But it is a tough game out there, especially when the pressure is on. That’s what was happening there. We were all over the place.

“I am delighted. I am buzzing, buzzing.”

Higgins has slimmed down on a fitness regime of spin classes, and he was up bright and early following his late-night win over Yan Bingtao on Friday.

“I got up this morning and went for a spin class,” Higgins said. “I thought I’m not going to sleep, so I got up and did an hour.

“I feel brilliant, but it does not matter how fit you are when the pressure kicks in, your head's in a washing machine.”

Higgins’ family made the trip down from Scotland for the semi-final, although it was an earlier start than they had envisaged.

“I said I thought the game would be at night so I asked them to come down,” the 46-year-old said. “Then it was in the afternoon, so they had to get the six o'clock train.

“We will go and have a good bit of dinner tonight and get ready for tomorrow.”

