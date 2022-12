Snooker

'Answers on a postcard' - Ronnie O'Sullivan gets outrageous fluke before mesmerising black against Poomjaeng

Ronnie O'Sullivan wowed the crowd with some stunning snooker in his English Open second round clash against Dechawat Poomjaeng. Stream the 2022 English Open and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

00:00:48, 34 minutes ago