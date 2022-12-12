Snooker

'Completely foolish' - Snooker chief Jason Ferguson fires warning as match-fixing probe extends to Yan Bingtao

Jason Ferguson told Eurosport that it would be “completely foolish” for any player to consider match-fixing. The WPBSA chairman was talking to Eurosport after World No. 16 Yan Bingtao was suspended from attending or competing on the World Snooker Tour with immediate effect. Yan is the seventh player to be suspended as the sport's authorities probe match-fixing.

00:02:06, an hour ago