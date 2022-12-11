Barry Hearn insists Jimmy White still has a strong desire to win snooker matches, but has questioned whether his old rival Stephen Hendry has a similar mindset during his debatable return to the sport.

Speaking ahead of the English Open at the Brentwood Centre in his native Essex, live on Eurosport and discovery+, former World Snooker Tour chairman Hearn has offered up his thoughts on the two snooker icons, who are competing on the main circuit via wildcards for their lifelong cue sports contributions.

Ad

While the evergreen White continues to impress at the age of 60 in reaching the last 32 of the UK Championship and German Masters this season, Hendry has struggled to recapture the consistency of his halcyon days when he lifted seven world titles between 1990 and 1999

Scottish Open Scottish Open 2022 – Latest scores, results, schedule, order of play 28/11/2022 AT 07:06

Hendry defeated White in four world finals in that era, famously denying six-time runner-up White the world crown in 1994 when the Londoner missed a black off the spot in the final frame of an agonising 18-17 defeat.

He retired in 2012 after growing disillusioned with his game, but was given a wildcard by Hearn to resume playing in 2020.

The return has been a struggle with Hendry winning only three out of 14 matches while juggling his commitments as a TV pundit . He is again absent from the English Open this week.

'He could pot everyone off the table' - Trump on Hendry in his prime

"If anyone deserves a wildcard for his contribution to snooker, it is Stephen Hendry," Hearn said in an interview with The Sportsman . "And even though Jimmy White never won the World Championship, the same applies to him

“The difference between the two is that Jimmy is desperately trying to win matches and put in the work. And with Stephen, the common-sense decision when you are talking about class people is ‘Are you serious? Don’t spoil your legacy by participating unless you feel you can be competitive.’

“And that is one for him to make his mind up rather than World Snooker, because our duty is to recognise and reward the contribution. So the decision, as it was with (six-time world champion) Steve Davis..he made his decision based on that principle and I would expect others to do the same.

“In other words, don’t embarrass yourself, don’t stay longer than you want to or are relevant. But the door is open to you provided you make the effort to be competitive.”

The Breakdown episode 8: Barry Hearn

Stephen Hendry's comeback stats (2021-22)

Matches played: 14

Won: 3

Lost: 11

Frames For: 22

Frames Against: 57

Highest break: 107 v Matthew Selt at 2021 Gibraltar Open

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

2022/23 German Masters first round

Stephen Hendry 0-5 Matthew Stevens

2022/23 British Open first round

Stephen Hendry 1-4 Zhang Anda

2022/23 European Masters first round

Stephen Hendry 0-5 Mark Joyce

2021/22 European Masters first round

Stephen Hendry 3-5 Li Hang

2021/22 German Masters first round

Stephen Hendry 2-5 Gao Yang

2021/22 Scottish Open first round

Stephen Hendry 0-4 Allan Taylor

2021/22 UK Championship first round

Stephen Hendry 1-6 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

2021/22 English Open second round

Stephen Hendry 0-4 Chris Wakelin

2021/22 English Open first round

Stephen Hendry 4-1 Michael White

2021/22 British Open second round

Stephen Hendry 0-3 Gary Wilson

2021/22 British Open first round

Stephen Hendry 3-2 Chris Wakelin

2020/21 World Championship qualifying second round

Stephen Hendry 1-6 Xu Si

2020/21 World Championship qualifying first round

Stephen Hendry 6-3 Jimmy White

2020/21 Gibraltar Open first round

Stephen Hendry 1-4 Matthew Selt

- - -

Stream English Open 2022 and top snooker action live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

UK Championship White stunned by O'Sullivan's 'bad' performance in loss to Ding 18/11/2022 AT 15:41