The Australian was about to take a shot in the opening exchanges of the third frame when an alarm suddenly went off at the Brentwood Centre arena.

Ad

“Alarm bells ringing, literally,” laughed Dave Hendon on Eurosport commentary.

English Open Robertson progress with whitewash win over Slessor, Selby also safely through AN HOUR AGO

“Well, not ideal is it, really?”

“I tell you what, at least it didn’t happen about five minutes ago when he was trying to make that clearance,” Hendon added.

“You’ve got to love the snooker, haven’t you? This is comical, really.”

Emergency door alarm disrupts Robertson shot during match against Slessor

“I think the stare worked,” quipped Joe Johnson when the alarm finally ended, referring to the furious facial expression from Robertson.

“We've been told someone has opened the door in the practice room, one of these emergency doors you're not supposed to open. So who's done that?

“But anyway, it seems to have been resolved so we carry on.”

The disruption failed to deter Robertson as he went on to secure victory in comfortable fashion, setting up a last-16 tie with Ryan Day.

- - -

Stream top snooker action live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

Scottish Open O’Connor stuns Robertson to book place in first final of his career 03/12/2022 AT 23:21