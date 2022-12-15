There was an unusual moment during Neil Robertson’s 4-0 English Open victory over Elliot Slessor as an emergency door alarm disrupted proceedings.
The Australian was about to take a shot in the opening exchanges of the third frame when an alarm suddenly went off at the Brentwood Centre arena.
“Alarm bells ringing, literally,” laughed Dave Hendon on Eurosport commentary.
“Well, not ideal is it, really?”
“I tell you what, at least it didn’t happen about five minutes ago when he was trying to make that clearance,” Hendon added.
“You’ve got to love the snooker, haven’t you? This is comical, really.”
“I think the stare worked,” quipped Joe Johnson when the alarm finally ended, referring to the furious facial expression from Robertson.
“We've been told someone has opened the door in the practice room, one of these emergency doors you're not supposed to open. So who's done that?
“But anyway, it seems to have been resolved so we carry on.”
The disruption failed to deter Robertson as he went on to secure victory in comfortable fashion, setting up a last-16 tie with Ryan Day.
Bizarrely, it isn't the first time an alarm has sounded this week at the English Open; on the opening day, a fire alarm was to blame for interrupting Judd Trump and Jackson Page's match.
- - -
