Premium Snooker Judd Trump - Craig Steadman 12:45-15:00

O’Sullivan heaps praise on Mertens following English Open battle: 'Sky is the limit'

Ad

Ronnie O’Sullivan has said the “sky is the limit” for Ben Mertens after the teenager pushed him hard in the first round of the English Open.

English Open Watch Wilson close out emphatic victory over Evans at English Open 12 HOURS AGO

Current world champion O'Sullivan looked set for a comfortable evening at the Brentwood Centre in Essex when racing into a 3-0 lead despite not playing at his best.

But his scrappy play allowed Mertens to get a foothold in the contest, and the 18-year-old grew in confidence after getting a frame on the board against the seven-time world champion.

Mertens picked off the fifth and sixth frames to force a decider, the latter with a run of 73, and had chances in the final stanza.

O’Sullivan eventually emerged with the win but spoke highly of his young opponent.

“He is a great cueist, hits the ball well,” O’Sullivan said in the Eurosport studio. “I like his game. He is only young and he is going to be around.

“The sky is the limit for him really."

Read full story here

Tuesday 13 December

English Open Second Round

10:00

Robert Milkins v Julien Leclercq

David Gilbert v Juan Sijun

Xu Si v Ding Junhui

Elliot Slessor v Chang Bingyu - W/O for Slessor

13:00

Wu Yize v Cao Yupeng

Joe O'Connor v Mark Selby

Judd Trump v Craig Steadman

Jimmy Robertson v Marco Fu

14:00

Michael White v Anthony McGill

Matthew Selt v Callum Beresford

Neil Robertson v Lei Peifan

Dominic Dale v Mark Williams or Matthew Stevens

19:00

Ali Carter v Chen Zifan

Mark Davis v Scott Donaldson

John Higgins v Mark King

Kyren Wilson v Ben Woollaston

20:00

Pang Junxu v Hossein Vafaei

Martin Gould v Gary Wilson

Ryan Day v Hammad Miah

Mark Allen v Dylan Emery

- -

Stream the 2022 English Open and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

English Open 'I couldn't feel my hands or feet' - O'Sullivan, Trump feel chill at English Open 12 HOURS AGO