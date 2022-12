Snooker

'Get the call, bang! In you go, happy days!' - Ronnie O'Sullivan reacts to Ding Junhui 'roll-on, roll-off' complaints

Speaking in the Eurosport studio, Ronnie O'Sullivan has responded to Ding Junhui's complaints about Snooker's 'roll-on, roll-off' scheduling. Stream the 2022 English Open live and on-demand on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

00:00:58, 27 minutes ago