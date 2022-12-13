English Open : Allen V Emery - 2nd century in a row for Allen (short)

Watch
Results
Football
Tennis
Snooker
All Sports
Sign In
Menu
Sign In
Home
Watch
Results
Most Popular Sports
Football
Football Home
Video
Fixtures - Results
World Cup
World Cup predictor
Premier League
Champions League
All Competitions
All leagues
Tennis
Tennis Home
Video
Calendar - Results
Australian Open
Roland-Garros
Wimbledon
US Open
All Competitions
Snooker
Snooker Home
Video
Results
World Championship
UK Championship
Masters
major events
UCI Track CL
UCI Track CL Home
Fixtures - Results
Calendar
Men's standings
Women's standings
Winter Sports
Winter Sports Home
Fixtures - Results
All Sports
Cycling
Cycling Home
Video
Results
Race calendar
Tour de France
Giro d'Italia
Vuelta
All Competitions
Speedway GP
Speedway GP Home
Fixtures - Results
Calendar
Standings
All Sports
Show All
Athletics
Athletics Home
Fixtures - Results
Diamond League
World Championships
World Indoor Championships
Tokyo 2020
All Competitions
Cricket
Cricket Home
Fixtures - Results
Cycling
Cycling Home
Video
Results
Race calendar
Tour de France
Giro d'Italia
Vuelta
All Competitions
Cycling - Track
Darts
Darts Home
Fixtures - Results
Equestrian
Equestrian Home
Fixtures - Results
Tokyo 2020
F1
F1 Home
Results
Race calendar
Standings
Football
Football Home
Video
Fixtures - Results
World Cup
World Cup predictor
Premier League
Champions League
All Competitions
All leagues
Formula E
Formula E Home
Fixtures - Results
Calendar
Rankings
Fanboost
Golf
Golf Home
Calendar - Results
PGA Tour
DP World Tour
Ryder Cup
All Competitions
Judo
Judo Home
Fixtures - Results
Tokyo 2020
Laureus Awards
Laver Cup
Laver Cup Home
Calendar - Results
Motorsports
Motorsports Home
Calendar - Results
Speedway GP
F1
MotoGP
BSB
FIA ETCR
Formula E
Superbikes
Goodyear Ready For Anything
All Sports
Olympics
Olympics Home
Video
Olympic Channel
Tokyo 2020
PTO Tour
PTO Tour Home
Fixtures - Results
Paralympics
Rugby
Rugby Home
Fixtures - Results
World Cup
Premiership
Guinness Pro 12
All Leagues
Snooker
Snooker Home
Video
Results
World Championship
UK Championship
Masters
major events
Speedway GP
Speedway GP Home
Fixtures - Results
Calendar
Standings
Tennis
Tennis Home
Video
Calendar - Results
Australian Open
Roland-Garros
Wimbledon
US Open
All Competitions
Triathlon
Triathlon Home
Fixtures - Results
PTO Tour
UCI Track CL
UCI Track CL Home
Fixtures - Results
Calendar
Men's standings
Women's standings
University Sports
University Sports Home
Fixtures - Results
Winter Sports
Winter Sports Home
Fixtures - Results
All Sports
Video
Live & Schedule
Latest Videos
Shows
By Sport
Advertisement
Ad
Snooker
English Open : Allen V Emery - 2nd century in a row for Allen (short)
00:03:44, 2 hours ago
Related
English Open
English Open : Allen V Emery - 2nd century in a row for Allen (short)
00:03:44
English Open
'So good at that shot' - Robertson nails brilliant long red against Lei
00:00:22
English Open
Lei makes third 120-plus century in a row against Robertson
00:13:54
English Open
'You could be there all night' - O'Sullivan has cheeky dig at Selby
00:00:58
English Open
'Get the call, bang! In you go, happy days!' - O'Sullivan reacts to Ding 'roll-on, roll off' gripe
00:00:58
English Open
Watch Wilson close out emphatic victory over Evans at English Open
00:01:22
English Open
'The sky is the limit for him' - O'Sullivan impressed by rising star Mertens
00:01:02
English Open
Watch O'Sullivan close out victory in tense decider against Mertens
00:01:09
English Open
Mertens on 'dream come true' facing O'Sullivan at English Open
00:01:22
English Open
'Wonderful, brilliant shot!' - O'Sullivan races into the lead in clash with Mertens
00:00:34
More Snooker
English Open
English Open : Allen V Emery - 2nd century in a row for Allen (short)
00:03:44
English Open
'So good at that shot' - Robertson nails brilliant long red against Lei
00:00:22
English Open
Lei makes third 120-plus century in a row against Robertson
00:13:54
English Open
'You could be there all night' - O'Sullivan has cheeky dig at Selby
00:00:58
English Open
'Get the call, bang! In you go, happy days!' - O'Sullivan reacts to Ding 'roll-on, roll off' gripe
00:00:58
English Open
Watch Wilson close out emphatic victory over Evans at English Open
00:01:22
English Open
'The sky is the limit for him' - O'Sullivan impressed by rising star Mertens
00:01:02
English Open
Watch O'Sullivan close out victory in tense decider against Mertens
00:01:09
English Open
Mertens on 'dream come true' facing O'Sullivan at English Open
00:01:22
English Open
'Wonderful, brilliant shot!' - O'Sullivan races into the lead in clash with Mertens
00:00:34