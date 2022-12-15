Neil Robertson has given his reaction in the Eurosport studio after he was controversially called for a foul in his English Open match against Elliot Slessor on Wednesday evening.

But it could easily have been a different outcome after Robertson was called for a dubious foul while he was using the spider to bridge over the blue in the opening frame. Referee Tatiana Woollaston immediately called a foul, much to the Australian's shock and dismay.

Robertson demonstrated his surprise by asking "on what?" after the decision, before trudging off to leave Slessor an open table with a deficit of just 26. Fortunately for Robertson, his opponent could not capitalise on the opportunity and later let him back in to take the frame en route to the thrashing.

Dave Hendon, on commentary for Eurosport at the time, exclaimed: "Wow! A foul has been called by the eagle-eyed referee, Tatiana Woollaston, but Robertson clearly did not feel it."

Former world champion Joe Johnson added: "Well, he did not know it. Normally, he would stand up straight away. But an unexpected chance for Slessor."

Speaking after the match, Robertson complained about the extremely late 10pm start time of the match and also questioned Woollaston's decision to call the foul on him in the first frame.

“I couldn't feel one [a foul],” he said in the Eurosport studio.

“Usually, you feel the cue touch but I never felt anything, Tatiana called it a foul.

“It’s not a foul, is it?!” Robertson continued after he was shown various angles of the incident.

"It would have been a big ton there as well, what a shame!" he joked.

"If the referee is going to make that call, they have to be at the side, not behind," he added. "That was really strange because that could have been, in of a best-out-of-seven, a big turning point."

As it turned out, of course, Robertson was a very comfortable winner as he secured his progression through to the fourth round where he will meet Day.

