Ronnie O’Sullivan was made to dig in to claim a 4-3 victory over Ben Mertens to book his place in the second round of the English Open.

The only possible concern was fear of the unknown for O’Sullivan, having never played Mertens before, and he was given a serious test before setting up a clash with Dechawat Poomjaeng in round two.

There have been some mixed performances from O’Sullivan in the current season, despite having two titles to his name at the Champion of Champions and Hong Kong Masters, and it was a similar scenario as he got over the lines despite not being at his best on Monday.

Mertens is at the fledgling stage of his career. O’Sullivan had won two of his seven world titles before the 18-year-old was born in 2004, and he would have learned plenty from his first match against the greatest to play the game.

There were question marks about how O’Sullivan would react to the cold, with the Brentwood Centre hit by heating issues , and Jimmy White was concerned for his friend.

O’Sullivan seemed to dispel any fears as he opened his account with a fine red and made 51, but a casual positional shot saw him break down. It summed up his evening.

Mertens had a chance to counter and scooped up the reds in impressive fashion, knocked in a tough black, but missed a yellow with the rest and O’Sullivan pounced to take the lead.

Mertens was given a lesson about not leaving chances to the stars of the game as a sloppy safety let O’Sullivan in, and he raced through a break of 81 to double his advantage.

The third frame was a carbon copy of the second, as Mertens made an error - on this occasion a forced one by a superb safety from O’Sullivan - and the world No. 1 picked off a break of 51. But, as in the first, he ran out of position and a casual attempt at a double handed a chance to Mertens.

The teenage Belgian picked off the colours and a tough black to do the hard work. But he left himself on the cushion from brown to blue and missed the pot to left middle, handing the frame on a plate to O'Sullivan.

Mertens knocked in a fine red to start the fourth, but did not land on a colour and played a poor safety. It looked like being his final act, but O'Sullivan missed a red to right middle and the youngster knocked in a 65 to avert the whitewash.

A weight looked to come off Mertens’ shoulders when he wrapped up the frame, with his body-language more positive.

The fifth frame was O’Sullivan’s current season in a microcosm: good pots, excellent safety, some misfortune and sloppy play.

O’Sullivan had a couple of shots at match ball, missed them both and lost a safety battle on the colours as Mertens took the frame.

The world No. 1 had a chance in the sixth, but missed it and left Mertens in. The youngster stepped to the table riding a wave of confidence and knocked in a 73 to force a deciding frame.

O’Sullivan got in first in the decider, but he ran out of position on 42 and played an outrageous plant from long distance that did not drop and handed his opponent a chance.

Mertens made only 12, but played a good safety and O’Sullivan threw his cue at an audacious red - which looked a little desperate - and it did not drop.

O’Sullivan got lucky as the chance he handed to Mertens was tough and the red to left middle did not drop.

Mertens went back to his chair with his head low, as he left O’Sullivan a starter and he mopped them to fall over the line.

