Ronnie O'Sullivan impressed by rising star Ben Mertens after English Open match - 'the sky is the limit for him'

Ronnie O'Sullivan is left very impressed by rising star Ben Mertens after their English Open first-round match and says "the sky is the limit for him".

00:01:02, 2 hours ago