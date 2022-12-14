Ronnie O’Sullivan has stated that he is just focused on winning, rather than trying to get a maximum break in his matches, after missing out on a 147 in his English Open win over Dechawat Poomjaeng.

Leading 3-2 in the match, O’Sullivan embarked on a break of 76 before he missed a red, albeit having secured the frame and the match.

Ad

Asked by Jimmy White in the Eurosport studio if he knew the maximum was on the cards, The Rocket shrugged, nonplussed.

English Open English Open LIVE – Trump continues title bid after O'Sullivan, Murphy reach last 32 9 HOURS AGO

“I’d rather win the frame,” he responded. “Play the right shot, Jim!

“Don’t take the game for granted.”

The match featured a chaotic second frame which ended on a re-spotted black in which both players opted for some bizarre shots before Poomjaeng prevailed.

“He’s fantastic. Great fun,” O’Sullivan said of his opponent. “He’s off his head! I thought I’ve just got to try and be off my head more!

“He’s on another planet. I want to be on that planet.”

O’Sullivan moves into the third round where he faces Martin Gould, who got the better of Gary Wilson in impressive fashion on Tuesday.

“Gould! Oh I'm in trouble,” said O’Sullivan, reacting to the draw. “Bang in trouble. He's flying, apparently.

“But it's alright. Listen, I just don't think you have to do well in every tournament. The great thing is that there are so many tournaments, as long as you're getting table time, now and again you might fly.”

Asked by Rachel Casey if he considers his table time at tournaments as his ‘practice’, O’Sullivan jokingly shot back.

“I’m putting in loads of work,” he said. “I don’t stop practising, I’m like a machine, don’t worry about that.

"You don’t win as much as I do without practising. Don't worry about that.”

- - -

Stream the 2022 English Open and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

English Open O'Sullivan reveals how much longer he will play snooker before retiring A DAY AGO