Ronnie O’Sullivan has revealed how much longer he intends to play snooker.

The seven-time world champion is in action at the English Open this week and faces Dechawat Poomjaeng in the second round on Wednesday.

Ad

English Open 'I was enjoying my kebab too much' - O'Sullivan reveals time he was late to a match 5 HOURS AGO

However, he is still putting in the work on the practice table and has won the Hong Kong Masters and Champion of Champions this season.

Asked in the Eurosport studio how much longer he thinks he will play, O’Sullivan said: “As long as I’m having a laugh and enjoying it.

“As long as I’m enjoying it I will do it, the minute I stop enjoying it, you’ll never see me again.”

Robertson says O’Sullivan, along with fellow Class of '92 graduates Mark Williams and John Higgins, are “flagbearers” for the next generation.

“When I first came over from Australia, the top players were declining in their early 30s, [Stephen] Hendry won his last major title at 30, but you have John and Ronnie and Mark still competing for world titles in their late 40s," Robertson said.

“They are the flagbearers for everyone else to see how long you can keep going. As long as you look after yourself physically and still have the desire to be as good as you can be as a player, you can play for a long time.”

Robertson held his nerve in the deciding frame to beat Lei, with a couple of good safety shots proving decisive.

“The top players don’t win on reputation as much as they used to,” reflected Robertson.

“If I had lost that match I would have been like ‘how he’s played like that’, but you have to accept they can produce that on their day. That never used to be the case 10-15 years ago when you played people and they would just collapse just because the cameras were there.”

Robertson is the defending champion at the English Open and has won at least one tournament every year since 2006.

“I just try to improve and play a brand of snooker I enjoy playing. I know it’s enough to win the biggest titles we have available.

"At the start of the calendar year you are under the pump to win something but it’s amazing to have a record like that. At one stage it’s got to come to an end, but to keep it going for as long as I have I’m very proud, but it’s not something I think of.”

- - -

Stream the English Open and other top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+

English Open 'I couldn't feel my hands or feet' - O'Sullivan, Trump feel chill at English Open 20 HOURS AGO