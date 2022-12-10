Lu Ning, Li Hang, Zhao Jianbo, Bai Langning and Chang Bingyu have joined former English Open winner Liang Wenbo in being suspended by snooker chiefs as the sport's authorities probe "allegations of manipulating the outcome of matches for betting purposes".

The investigation widened with five more Chinese players, including world No. 41 Lu, hit with suspensions while investigations into alleged offences take place.

"WPBSA (World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association) Chairman Jason Ferguson has taken the decision to suspend Lu Ning, Li Hang, Zhao Jianbo, Bai Langning and Chang Bingyu from attending or competing on the World Snooker Tour with immediate effect," said WST on Friday

"This follows the suspension of Liang Wenbo on 27 October 2022 and a subsequent investigation which remains ongoing into allegations of manipulating the outcome of matches for betting purposes in breach of the WPBSA Conduct Regulations.

"The suspensions of all six players will remain in place until the conclusion of the investigation or any subsequent charges that may or may not be brought. These players have the right to appeal this decision.

"The investigation remains ongoing, and no further comment will be made until the investigation is complete."

