Snooker

'What is going on?' - Ronnie O'Sullivan and Dechawat Poomjaeng's bizarre battle on re-spotted black

A series of unorthodox shots from Ronnie O'Sullivan and Dechawat Poomjaeng made for an entertaining end to the second frame of their English Open second round clash. Poomjaeng eventually took the frame following the re-spotted black. Stream the 2022 English Open and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

00:01:35, 35 minutes ago