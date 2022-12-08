Ronnie O'Sullivan, Neil Robertson and Mark Allen can reflect on 2022 as a year when they stamped their authority on snooker's biggest prizes – the talented triumvirate winning nine of the 20 major titles on offer.
The 21st and final event of the green baize calendar begins with the English Open hosted by the Brentwood Centre in Essex on Monday as world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan makes a triumphant return home live on Eurosport.
Ad
O'Sullivan has been arguably the major success story over the past 12 months having equalled Stephen Hendry's haul of seven World Championship titles in May before lifting the elite Hong Kong Masters in October and the Champion of Champions a month later.
English Open
When is the English Open 2022? How to watch, live stream details
Neil Robertson began his year by carrying off the invitational Masters in London before quickly claiming the prestigious Players Championship and Tour Championship.
He also partnered women's world champion Mink Nutcharut to lift the inaugural World Mixed Doubles at the outset of the new 2022/23 season in September.
Mark Allen has arguably been the form man of the new campaign.
The moment Neil Robertson won the Masters
He lost 10-7 to Ryan Day in the British Open final, but was not to be denied a trophy as the Antrim man defended the Northern Ireland Open in Belfast ahead of recovering a 6-1 deficit against Ding Junhui in a rousing 10-7 UK Championship final triumph.
Joe Perry lifted his first major ranking title with a 9-5 win over Judd Trump in the Welsh Open final, but Trump quickly recovered in careering to the Turkish Masters crown with a 10-4 win over Matthew Selt in Antalya.
'It's there!' - Watch the moment Perry clinches Welsh Open title with win over Trump
World No. 80 Fan Zhengyi produced arguably the biggest upset of the year with a 10-9 win over O'Sullivan in the European Masters final while his compatriot Zhao Xintong enjoyed one of the most memorable performances courtesy of a 9-0 whitewash of Yan Bingtao in the German Masters final.
Gary Wilson ended his year with an unforgettable high courtesy of a 9-2 win over Joe O'Connor in the Scottish Open final to end his 18-year bid for a maiden ranking title.
The moment Allen ended his wait for a UK Championship title
- ‘A miraculous work of potting Pulp Fiction’ – How O’Sullivan defied time to cement GOAT legacy
- ‘The same rank as Federer, Messi, and Woods’ – Fu compares O’Sullivan to GOATs
- When is the English Open 2022? How to watch, live stream details
2022 Multiple tournament winners
- 4. Neil Robertson (Aus) – Masters, Players Championship, Tour Championship, World Mixed Doubles
- 3. Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng) – World Championship, Hong Kong Masters, Champion of Champions
- 2. Mark Allen (NI) – Northern Ireland Open, UK Championship
2022 tournament winners
- Masters – Alexandra Palace, London (9-16 Jan) – Neil Robertson (Aus) 10-4 Barry Hawkins (Eng)
- Shoot Out – Morningside Arena, Leicester (20-23 Jan) – Hossein Vafaei (Irn) 1-0 Mark Williams (Wal)
- German Masters – Tempodrom, Berlin (26-30 Jan) – Zhao Xintong (Chn) 9-0 Yan Bingtao (Chn)
- Championship League – Morningside Arena, Leicester (20 Dec-4 Feb) – John Higgins (Sco) 3-2 Stuart Bingham (Eng)
- Players Championship – Aldersley Leisure Village, Wolverhampton (7-13 Feb) – Neil Robertson (Aus) 10-5 Barry Hawkins (Eng)
- European Masters – Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes (21-27 Feb) – Fan Zhengyi (Chn) 10-9 Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng)
- Welsh Open – Celtic Manor Resort, Newport (28 Feb-6 Mar) – Joe Perry (Eng) 9-5 Judd Trump (Eng)
- Turkish Masters – Nirvana Cosmopolitan Hotel, Antalya (7 Mar-13 Mar) – Judd Trump (Eng) 10-4 Matthew Selt (Eng)
- Gibraltar Open – Europa Point Sports Complex, Gibraltar (24-26 Mar) – Robert Milkins (Eng) 4-2 Kyren Wilson (Eng)
- Tour Championship – Venue Cymru, Llandudno (28 Mar-3 Apr) – Neil Robertson (Aus) 10-9 John Higgins (Sco)
- World Championship – Crucible Theatre, Sheffield (16 Apr-2 May) – Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng) 18-13 Judd Trump (Eng)
- Championship League – Morningside Arena, Leicester (28 Jun-29 Jul) – Luca Brecel (Bel) 3-1 Lu Ning (Chn)
- European Masters – Stadthalle Fürth, Fürth (16-21 Aug) – Kyren Wilson (ENG) 9-3 Barry Hawkins (ENG)
- World Mixed Doubles – Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes (24-25 Sep) –
- Neil Robertson (Aus) & Mink Nutcharut (Tha) 4-2 Mark Selby (Eng) & Rebecca Kenna (Eng)
- British Open – Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes (26 Sep-2 Oct) – Ryan Day (Wal) 10-7 Mark Allen (NI)
- Hong Kong Masters – Hong Kong Coliseum, Hong Kong (6-9 Oct) – Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng) 6-4 Marco Fu (HK)
- Northern Ireland Open – Waterfront Hall, Belfast (16-23 Oct) – Mark Allen (NI) 9-4 Zhou Yuelong (Chn)
- Champion of Champions – University of Bolton Stadium, Bolton (31 Oct-6 Nov) – Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng) 10-6 Judd Trump (Eng)
- UK Championship – Barbican, York (12 Nov-20 Nov) – Mark Allen (NI) 10-7 Ding Junhui (Chn)
- Scottish Open – Meadowbank Sports Centre, Edinburgh (28 Nov-4 Dec) – Gary Wilson (Eng) 9-2 Joe O'Connor (Eng)
- - -
Stream top snooker action live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk
Scottish Open
Heavy-scoring Scottish Open sets new benchmark as one of most prolific tournaments of all time
Scottish Open
O'Sullivan to make triumphant homecoming as world No. 1 at English Open
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad