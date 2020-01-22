22/01/20
D. LilleyDavid Lilley
Starting from
19:00
B. HawkinsBarry Hawkins
European Masters • Round 1
DrawsCalendar
avant-match

LIVE
David Lilley - Barry Hawkins
European Masters - 22 January 2020

European Masters – Follow the Snooker match between David Lilley and Barry Hawkins live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 22 January 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for David Lilley vs Barry Hawkins. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.