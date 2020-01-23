LIVE

Gary Wilson - Luca Brecel

European Masters - 23 January 2020

European Masters – Follow the Snooker match between Gary Wilson and Luca Brecel live with Eurosport. The match starts at 09:00 on 23 January 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Gary Wilson vs Luca Brecel. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.