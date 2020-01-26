26/01/20
Neil Robertson
13:00
Yuelong Zhou
European Masters • Final
Neil Robertson - Zhou Yuelong
European Masters - 26 January 2020

European Masters – Follow the Snooker match between Neil Robertson and Yuelong Zhou live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 26 January 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Neil Robertson vs Yuelong Zhou. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.

    
