22/01/20
P. TianPengfei Tian
Starting from
14:00
A. CarterAllister Carter
European Masters • Round 1
DrawsCalendar
avant-match

LIVE
Tian Pengfei - Allister Carter
European Masters - 22 January 2020

European Masters – Follow the Snooker match between Pengfei Tian and Allister Carter live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 22 January 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Pengfei Tian vs Allister Carter. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.