Ding and Higgins had both won their opening matches of the tournament with ease, with the former recording a whitewash against Robert Milkins and the latter easing past Fergal O'Brien 5-2.

However, their round of 16 ties proved to be their last at the tournament, as the Chinese star was beaten 5-2 by Scott Donaldson and the Scotsman was defeated by Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 5-4, having led 4-2 in the best of nine clash.

Meanwhile, Williams failed to progress from his first-round tie against Yuelong Zhou, who recovered from a 4-3 deficit to win the final two frames.

Elsewhere among the big names, Neil Robertson recorded a straightforward victory over Graeme Dott, racing into a 3-0 lead and closing it out 5-2. He will face Un-Nooh in the quarter-finals.

Ali Carter, meanwhile, will take on Donaldson in the last eight after seeing off Michael Holt 5-4.

Finally, in the last first-round ties, Gary Wilson and Zhao Xintong will meet after beating Luca Brecel and Michael White 5-1 and 5-2 respectively.