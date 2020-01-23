Getty Images
Big names tumble at European Masters as Ding, Williams and Higgins are eliminated
Day two of the European Masters in Austria saw several big names tumble out of the competition, with Ding Junhui, John Higgins and Mark Williams among the casualties.
Ding and Higgins had both won their opening matches of the tournament with ease, with the former recording a whitewash against Robert Milkins and the latter easing past Fergal O'Brien 5-2.
However, their round of 16 ties proved to be their last at the tournament, as the Chinese star was beaten 5-2 by Scott Donaldson and the Scotsman was defeated by Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 5-4, having led 4-2 in the best of nine clash.
Meanwhile, Williams failed to progress from his first-round tie against Yuelong Zhou, who recovered from a 4-3 deficit to win the final two frames.
Elsewhere among the big names, Neil Robertson recorded a straightforward victory over Graeme Dott, racing into a 3-0 lead and closing it out 5-2. He will face Un-Nooh in the quarter-finals.
Ali Carter, meanwhile, will take on Donaldson in the last eight after seeing off Michael Holt 5-4.
Finally, in the last first-round ties, Gary Wilson and Zhao Xintong will meet after beating Luca Brecel and Michael White 5-1 and 5-2 respectively.