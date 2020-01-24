Plenty of big names have crashed out of the tournament, including John Higgins, who won the event when it was called the European Open, at the hands of Un-Nooh but Robertson has been consistently strong.

He kept up that fine form on Friday as he dispatched Un-Nooh in emphatic fashion.

Robertson opened in style with breaks of 104 and 107 before Un-Nooh eventually got on the board at 3-1.

However there was nothing he could do to stop the Australian’s march and he sealed victory with breaks of 87 and 115.

Robertson will face Masters runner-up Ali Carter in the semi-finals after he beat Scott Donaldson 5-1 in the other early quarter-final.

Carter didn’t have the rampant scoring of Robertson but he was still in control for the majority of the match as he recorded an emphatic victory of his own.

In the late matches Barry Hawkins will face off against Zhou Yuelong whilst Gary Wilson is up against Marco Fu.