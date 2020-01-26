The first frame was a tight affair, with the Australian claiming it 56-47 but he never looked back from there. A break of 57 led him to a 100-44 triumph in the second, before he narrowly missed out on a century in third, which he won 99-0.

In the fourth frame, he got his elusive century, winning 128-0 comprehensively and a break of 82 was enough to secure the fifth.

Even the visit of a sizeable Hummingbird Hawk Moth to the table couldn't put Robertson more than temporarily off his stride, although the Australian did require referee Maike Kesseler to step in and save the day by removing the insect.

Video - Neil Robertson 'rescued' by referee as giant insect gatecrashes snooker final 00:54

Zhou recorded his first point in four frames in the sixth but could not match Robertson, who was rampant in claiming the seventh as well.

A second century followed as Robertson went into the interval with a near-unassailable 8-0 lead and he duly completed the win upon the resumption of play.