Two players have tested positive for Covid-19 at the European Masters and have been withdrawn, a statement from World Snooker Tour has confirmed, with two more players also out of the tournament as a result.

Gary Wilson and Daniel Wells, ranked 18 and 56 in the world respectively, both tested positive after they were tested upon arrival in Milton Keynes.

Both players have been withdrawn from the event whilst two players who came into contact with Wilson, Elliot Slessor and David Lilley, have also been taken out as a precautionary measure.

That means that David Gilbert, James Cahill, Duane Jones and new world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan have all been given byes to the second round.

"Snooker players Daniel Wells and Gary Wilson have tested positive for Covid-19 at the BetVictor European Masters in Milton Keynes and have withdrawn from the event," a WST statement read.

"Two other players, Elliot Slessor and David Lilley, have also withdrawn as they came into contact with Wilson on Monday. Wells did not come into contact with any other players.

"Both Wells and Wilson arrived at the venue on Monday and were tested. The positive results were received on Tuesday morning. All other players and officials tested at the event so far have had negative results.

"The opponents of the four players to withdraw will receive a bye to the second round. Lilley would have played David Gilbert, Slessor would have faced James Cahill, Wells would have played Ronnie O’Sullivan and Wilson was due to meet Duane Jones.

"Wells, Wilson, Slessor and Lilley will now undergo a period of self isolation and will receive the support of WST.

"Since WST events restarted in June, strict Covid-19 regulations have been followed, under UK Government guidance."

Earlier in the day, world number 60 Slessor tweeted before the WST statement saying that he had been taken out of the tournament.

He stressed that he had not tested positive himself but he had come into contact with someone who had, which turned out to be Wilson.

“Well that’s it. Thrown out of the tournament without even testing positive.” Slessor tweeted.

“But was in contact with someone what was. Brilliant news nice 4 hour journey home now all at my own expense.”

The 2020-21 version of the European Masters is currently taking place in Milton Keynes and is live on Eurosport.

