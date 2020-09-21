Regular updates to follow from 2pm....

European Masters: The favourites

Fresh off his World Championship triumph, Ronnie O'Sullivan is the bookies' favourite to win in Milton Keynes, hotly followed by Judd Trump, who has something to prove after his disappointing showing at the Crucible.

Defending champion Neil Robertson and the every tricky Mark Selby are next in the betting odds.

It's a very strong field for the first ranking event of the new snooker season and you can follow live text commentary on eurosport.co.uk for the afternoon and evening session every single day.

European Masters: The schedule and draw

Early rounds are the best of nine frames, with the semi-finals the best of 11 and the final the best of 17.

You can see the draw and follow the latest results here.

European Masters live TV streaming

You can follow the European Masters live across Eurosport channels. Two dedicated feeds will be operating for each of the morning, afternoon and evening sessions on eurosport.co.uk.

At 2:30pm and 7pm you can also follow the action live on Eurosport 2 as we bring you the afternoon and evening sessions.

