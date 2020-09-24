Three-time world champion Mark Williams crashed out of the European Masters after losing to rookie Peter Devlin, who only turned professional a month ago.

The 24-year-old took a 4-1 lead over the Welshman in the second round, and while Williams fought back to force a decider, Devlin held his nerve to beat the world No. 10 with a break of 102.

"What a time to make a century, in a deciding frame against someone like that. It's unbelievable," he said.

"At 4-1, I knew I could have been pegged back. Players like that can win frames without you doing much wrong, so I was expecting a comeback.

"At 4-4, there was still a bit of adrenaline going but I managed to calm it down again."

Devlin recently came through Q school and also works as a rapper on his YouTube channel.

"The way my life has changed in the last two months, I was so proud to get through Q School," he added.

"Straightaway I'm playing on television, with my mum shouting at me for missing balls, and it was great to play someone like Mark so early on.

Elsewhere, Mark Allen equalled the record for consecutive centuries after hitting four in a row in a 5-0 victory over Ken Doherty.

The Northern Irishman hit breaks of 134, 101, 141 and 145, but fell short of setting a new record in the fifth frame.

Allen also hit three centuries in his first-round victory over Florian Nuessle.

World Championship runner-up Kyren Wilson is also through to the third round after beating Chris Wakelin 5-0, alongside Ding Junhui who fought his way past Hossein Vafaei in a 5-3 victory.

AROUND THE TABLES

Mark Allen 5-0 Ken Doherty

Ding Junhui 5-3 Hossein Vafaei

Martin Gould 5-1 Ian Burns

Andrew Higginson 3-5 Duane Jones

Peter Lines 2-4 Anthony McGill

Neil Robertson 5-2 Riley Parsons

Chris Wakelin 0-5 Kyren Wilson

Robbie Williams 1-5 Pang Junxu

