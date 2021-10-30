Stephen Hendry suffered a 5-3 lost in the qualifiers of the European Masters on Saturday night when he met Li Hang.

Elsewhere Matthew Stevens defeated Zak Surety with a whitewash 5-0 victory, and fellow tour veteran John Higgins was pushed all the way to beat Chris Wakelin 5-4.

There was a healthy Chinese showing as Zhang Jiankiang beat Mark Joyce 5-4, Pang Junxu defeated Lu Nung 5-4, and Si Jiahui lost to Noppon Saengkham 5-0.

Elsewhere Sean Maddocks beat Jamie Wilson 5-0, and David B Gilbert was a 5-4 winner over Jimmy Robertson.

Mark Allen suffered a 5-4 defeat to Akani Songsermsaward, while Duane Jones lost 5-2 to Scotman Dean Young.

Fellow Scot Anthony McGill lost 5-0 to Oliver Lines.

