Barry Hawkins is through to the last 64 of the European Masters after comfortably beating China's Fan Zhengyi 5-1 in Milton Keynes.

Hawkins closed out the commanding victory with breaks of 61, 54, 83 and 99 to sweep aside his 19-year-old opponent.

He will now face Jordan Brown in Round 2 after he beat world number 91 Gerard Greene 5-2 in an all-Northern Irish clash.

Reigning Masters champion Stuart Bingham is also through after beating world number 82 Louis Heathcoate 5-3.

The 2015 world champion was leading the rookie of the year 3-1 at the interval.

Heathcote pulled a frame back to reduce the deficit to just one but Bingham reasserted his control as he made a century and two 50+ breaks en route to the next round.

Liam Highfield produced a surprise 5-4 win over Thepchaiya Un-Nooh. The 20-year-old went 4-2 up, but the Thai world number 20 pulled two back to force a decider which Highfield emerged victorious from with a break of 50.

Joe Perry fell 5-4 to Robbie Williams having come from 4-1 down to force a decider. Williams sealed his place in the next round with a break of 81 in the final frame.

Pang Junxu, 20, fired in two centuries as he knocked out tour newcomer Ben Hancorn 5-2. Chen Zifan won three consecutive frames to defeat Scottish-Israeli Eden Sharav 5-3 and will face Bingham in the next round.

Having been 3-1 down, Scotland's Fraser Patrick has knocked out world number 54 Tiang Pengfei 5-3.

