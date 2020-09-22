The 2020-21 staging of the European Masters concludes on Sunday 27 August with the final session starting at 1pm (BST) in Milton Keynes.

It is the second European Masters event to happen in 2020. Neil Robertson won the 2019-20 edition of the event in January.

Eurosport and Eurosport Player will broadcast the event. Check here for TV listings, or alternatively here for details on how to stream the event live via the Eurosport Player, or stream on eurosport.co.uk. In addition to the live streaming, daily reports and highlights will be published online on the Eurosport website.