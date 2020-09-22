When does the tournament finish?
The 2020-21 staging of the European Masters concludes on Sunday 27 August with the final session starting at 1pm (BST) in Milton Keynes.
It is the second European Masters event to happen in 2020. Neil Robertson won the 2019-20 edition of the event in January.
Where can I watch the Snooker World Championship?
Eurosport and Eurosport Player will broadcast the event. Check here for TV listings, or alternatively here for details on how to stream the event live via the Eurosport Player, or stream on eurosport.co.uk. In addition to the live streaming, daily reports and highlights will be published online on the Eurosport website.
European Masters prize money
- Winner: £80,000
- Runner-up: £35,000
- Semi-finals: £17,500
- Quarter-finals: £11,000
- Last 16: £6,000
- Last 32: £4,000
- Last 64: £3,000
- High break: £5,000
- Total: £407,000
European Masters first round draw
Daily schedule
Monday 21 September
Morning (1000)
- Sam Craigie 3-5 Ben Woollaston
- Jack Lisowski 5-4 Brian Ochoiski
- Jackson Page 5-1 Billy Joe Castle
- Ali Carter 5-2 Rory McLeod
- Mark Williams 5-0 Ashley Hugill
- Zak Surety 3-5 Peter Devlin
- Scott Donaldson 5-2 Mitchell Mann
- Lei Peifan 3-5 Joe O'Connor
Monday 21 September
Afternoon (1430)
- Neil Robertson 5-3 Sunny Akani
- Riley Parsons 5-4 Soheil Vahedi
- Noppon Saengkham 4-5 Allan Taylor
- Steven Hallworth 0-5 Luca Brecel
- David Grace 5-2 Lu Ning
- Kurt Maflin 3-5 Martin O'Donnell
- Fergal O'Brien 2-5 Chris Wakelin
- Kyren Wilson 5-1 Lee Walker
Monday 21 September
Evening (1900)
- Judd Trump 5-0 Iulian Boiko
- Lukas Kleckers 5-3 Mark Joyce
- Michael Holt 5-3 Anthony Hamilton
- Jamie Jones 5-1 Dominic Dale
- John Higgins 4-5 Martin Gould
- Ian Burns 5-4 Jimmy White
- Matthew Selt 5-3 Li Hang
- Jamie Clarke 5-3 Ricky Walden
Tuesday 22 September
Morning (1000)
- Jak Jones v Jamie O'Neill
- Zhou Yuelong v Alexander Ursenbacher
- Mark Davis v Amine Amiri
- Zhao Xintong v Nigel Bond
- Gao Yang v Zhao Jianbo
- David Gilbert v David Lilley
- Si Jiahui v Ryan Day
- Yan Bingtao v Barry Pinches
Tuesday 22 September
Afternoon (1430)
- Antoni Kowalski v Sean Maddocks
- Tom Ford v Mark King
- James Cahill v Elliot Slessor
- Stephen Maguire v Chang Bingyu
- Alan McManus v Rod Lawler
- Mark Selby v Michael White
- Robert Milkins v Ben Mertens
- Xiao Guodong v Stuart Carrington
Tuesday 22 September
Evening (1900)
- Shaun Murphy v Liang Wenbo
- Kacper Filipiak v Peter Lines
- Anthony McGill v Luo Honghao
- Andrew Higginson v Oliver Lines
- Gary Wilson v Duane Jones
- Matthew Stevens v Igor Figueiredo
- Aaron Hill v Andy Hicks
- Ronnie O'Sullivan v Daniel Wells
Wednesday 23 September
Morning (1000)
- Joe Perry v Robbie Williams
- Ben Hancorn v Pang Junxu
- Barry Hawkins v Fan Zhengyi
- Gerard Greene v Jordan Brown
- Fraser Patrick v Tian Pengfei
- Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Liam Highfield
- Chen Zifan v Eden Sharav
- Stuart Bingham v Louis Heathcote
Wednesday 23 September
Afternoon (1430)
- Mark Allen v Florian Nuessle
- Farakh Ajaib v Ken Doherty
- Jimmy Robertson v Ashley Carty
- Jamie Wilson v Simon Lichtenberg
- Ding Junhui v Yuan SiJun
- Brandon Sargeant v Hossein Vafaei
- Graeme Dott v Xu Si
- Lyu Haotian v Alex Borg