Mark Davis has withdrawn from the European Masters because his cue has been stolen from his car.

Davis was due to face Mark Selby in the last 16, but the latter has received a bye into the last 16 because of the bizarre incident.

Davis had knocked out Moroccan Amine Amiri 5-1 in the second round before a tighter encounter against Nigel Bond which he won 5-4, but he has now been forced to withdraw as confirmed by World Snooker Tour on Friday morning.

Selby receives his second bye of the tournament.

The Jester from Leicester's match against Michael White on Tuesday had to be cancelled because White tested positive for Covid-19.

He then beat Gao Yang in a 5-0 whitewash on Thursday. Selby will meet the winner of Liam Highfield v Stuart Bingham in the round of 16 on Friday evening.

