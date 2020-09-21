Mark Williams shot out the blocks at the European Masters as three centuries saw him brush Ashley Hugill aside in Milton Keynes.

A month on from his quarter-final departure at the World Championship, Williams began the 2020-21 season with a 5-0 whitewash of Hugill.

European Masters
European Masters LIVE - Robertson kicks off title defence
5 HOURS AGO

The world No 10 started with a 121 in the first frame, with a 101 following in the third before he closed out the match with a 138.

Elsewhere, world No 14 Jack Lisowski battled through to the second round after edging Brian Ochoiski in a final-frame decider.

Lisowski led 2-1 but then trailed both 3-2 and 4-3 before winning the final two frames, taking the decider 67-29.

Ali Carter advanced 5-2 against Rory McLeod, who had knocked in 132 to level at 1-1 before his opponent reeled off four of the next five frames.

Ben Woollaston beat Sam Craigie 5-3, while Peter Devlin won by the same scoreline against Zak Surety.

Monday 21 September results

Morning

  • Sam Craigie 3-5 Ben Woollaston
  • JackLisowski 5-4 Brian Ochoiski
  • JacksonPage 5-1 Billy Joe Castle
  • AliCarter 5-2 Rory McLeod
  • MarkWilliams 5-0 Ashley Hugill
  • Zak Surety 3-5 PeterDevlin
  • ScottDonaldson 5-2 Mitchell Mann
  • Lei Peifan 3-5 JoeO'Connor

Afternoon

  • Neil Robertson v Sunny Akani
  • Riley Parsons v Soheil Vahedi
  • Noppon Saengkham v Allan Taylor
  • Steven Hallworth v Luca Brecel
  • David Grace v Lu Ning
  • Kurt Maflin v Martin O'Donnell
  • Fergal O'Brien v Chris Wakelin
  • Kyren Wilson v Lee Walker

Evening

  • Judd Trump v Iulian Boiko
  • Lukas Kleckers v Mark Joyce
  • Michael Holt v Anthony Hamilton
  • Jamie Jones v Dominic Dale
  • John Higgins v Martin Gould
  • Ian Burns v Jimmy White
  • Matthew Selt v Li Hang
  • Jamie Clarke v Ricky Walden
European Masters
When does Ronnie O'Sullivan begin his season? European Masters: Full draw, Eurosport TV schedule
19/09/2020 AT 06:54
Snooker
Selby undefeated in Sunday's Championship League games
17 HOURS AGO