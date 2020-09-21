Mark Williams shot out the blocks at the European Masters as three centuries saw him brush Ashley Hugill aside in Milton Keynes.
A month on from his quarter-final departure at the World Championship, Williams began the 2020-21 season with a 5-0 whitewash of Hugill.
The world No 10 started with a 121 in the first frame, with a 101 following in the third before he closed out the match with a 138.
Elsewhere, world No 14 Jack Lisowski battled through to the second round after edging Brian Ochoiski in a final-frame decider.
Lisowski led 2-1 but then trailed both 3-2 and 4-3 before winning the final two frames, taking the decider 67-29.
Ali Carter advanced 5-2 against Rory McLeod, who had knocked in 132 to level at 1-1 before his opponent reeled off four of the next five frames.
Ben Woollaston beat Sam Craigie 5-3, while Peter Devlin won by the same scoreline against Zak Surety.
Monday 21 September results
Morning
- Sam Craigie 3-5 Ben Woollaston
- JackLisowski 5-4 Brian Ochoiski
- JacksonPage 5-1 Billy Joe Castle
- AliCarter 5-2 Rory McLeod
- MarkWilliams 5-0 Ashley Hugill
- Zak Surety 3-5 PeterDevlin
- ScottDonaldson 5-2 Mitchell Mann
- Lei Peifan 3-5 JoeO'Connor
Afternoon
- Neil Robertson v Sunny Akani
- Riley Parsons v Soheil Vahedi
- Noppon Saengkham v Allan Taylor
- Steven Hallworth v Luca Brecel
- David Grace v Lu Ning
- Kurt Maflin v Martin O'Donnell
- Fergal O'Brien v Chris Wakelin
- Kyren Wilson v Lee Walker
Evening
- Judd Trump v Iulian Boiko
- Lukas Kleckers v Mark Joyce
- Michael Holt v Anthony Hamilton
- Jamie Jones v Dominic Dale
- John Higgins v Martin Gould
- Ian Burns v Jimmy White
- Matthew Selt v Li Hang
- Jamie Clarke v Ricky Walden