Mark Williams shot out the blocks at the European Masters as three centuries saw him brush Ashley Hugill aside in Milton Keynes.

A month on from his quarter-final departure at the World Championship, Williams began the 2020-21 season with a 5-0 whitewash of Hugill.

The world No 10 started with a 121 in the first frame, with a 101 following in the third before he closed out the match with a 138.

Elsewhere, world No 14 Jack Lisowski battled through to the second round after edging Brian Ochoiski in a final-frame decider.

Lisowski led 2-1 but then trailed both 3-2 and 4-3 before winning the final two frames, taking the decider 67-29.

Ali Carter advanced 5-2 against Rory McLeod, who had knocked in 132 to level at 1-1 before his opponent reeled off four of the next five frames.

Ben Woollaston beat Sam Craigie 5-3, while Peter Devlin won by the same scoreline against Zak Surety.

Monday 21 September results

Morning

Sam Craigie 3-5 Ben Woollaston

Jack Lisowski 5-4 Brian Ochoiski

5-4 Brian Ochoiski Jackson Page 5-1 Billy Joe Castle

5-1 Billy Joe Castle Ali Carter 5-2 Rory McLeod

5-2 Rory McLeod Mark Williams 5-0 Ashley Hugill

5-0 Ashley Hugill Zak Surety 3-5 Peter Devlin

Scott Donaldson 5-2 Mitchell Mann

5-2 Mitchell Mann Lei Peifan 3-5 JoeO'Connor

Afternoon

Neil Robertson v Sunny Akani

Riley Parsons v Soheil Vahedi

Noppon Saengkham v Allan Taylor

Steven Hallworth v Luca Brecel

David Grace v Lu Ning

Kurt Maflin v Martin O'Donnell

Fergal O'Brien v Chris Wakelin

Kyren Wilson v Lee Walker

Evening

Judd Trump v Iulian Boiko

Lukas Kleckers v Mark Joyce

Michael Holt v Anthony Hamilton

Jamie Jones v Dominic Dale

John Higgins v Martin Gould

Ian Burns v Jimmy White

Matthew Selt v Li Hang

Jamie Clarke v Ricky Walden

