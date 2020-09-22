Shaun Murphy edged out Liang Wenbo 5-4 when winning a tense deciding frame of their European Masters encounter.

On a day where five players were withdrawn from the tournament over positive Covid-19 results - a decision which saw Mark Selby and world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan among those given byes to the second round - the action concluded with Murphy's nail-biter with Wenbo.

A 105 helped Murphy race to a 3-1 lead after losing the opening frame, but it was then Wenbo who was close to victory as three straight frames saw him go 4-3 up.

Murphy held his nerve to win the eighth frame 64-60 and force a decider, which he won after a safety exchange on the yellow saw Wenbo miss and the 2005 world champion clear up and take it 61-55.

Last month's World Championship Anthony McGill overcame a spirited performance from 20-year-old Luo Honghao to win 5-3.

Luo knocked in 116 and 117 in frames two and seven but it was McGill - whose biggest break was 92 - who prevailed.

Matthew Stevens bounced back from losing the first frame to win the next five and beat Igor Figueiredo 5-1.

Tuesday afternoon session report

Stephen Maguire fought hard to overcome 18-year-old Chang Bingyu 5-3 in the opening round of the European Masters.

A break of 69 got Maguire off to the perfect start but Chang, who has been a pro since last year, hit back with a 117 to lead 2-1.

Maguire’s experience eventually told, however, with the 2004 winner of what was then the European Open knocking in a 93 to seal victory.

Elsewhere, Alan McManus overcame Rod Lawler 5-3 thanks to breaks of 55, 75, 87 and 54.

Tom Ford knocked out Mark King with a 5-2 win and highest break of 89, while Robert Milkins beat 15-year-old Belgian Ben Mertens 5-0.

Tuesday morning session report

Yan Bingtao is safely through the first round of the European Masters with an easy 5-0 win over Barry Pinches.It was plain sailing for last season's Riga Masters champion who registered two centuries and a 90 break, finishing off with a break of 126.

Pinches tweeted afterwards: "Lost 5 0 to Yan Bingtao. Had a disastrous fourth frame but Yan played excellent and put me under pressure from the get go. Well done to him.

"Next up Championship League 30th September."

Bingtao will play Ryan Day in Round 2. The Welshman managed four 60+ breaks to defeat China's Si Jiahui 5-3.

Mark Davis also cruised through to the second round after defeating Morocco's Amine Amiri 5-1. Jak Jones defeated Jamie O'Neill 5-2 as he made a century and two 50+ breaks in his game.

Yuelong Zhou overturned an early 3-0 deficit to beat world number 79 Swiss Alexander Ursenbacher 5-4.

Nigel Bond battled back from 4-2 down to defeat world number 29 Zhao Xintong 5-4 and 16-year-old Gao Yang defeated 17-year-old Zhao Jianbo 5-4 in a tight all-China clash.

Where can I watch the European Masters?

You can watch the event live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player on all platforms.

In addition to the live streaming, daily reports and highlights will be published on the Eurosport website and app.

Tuesday's results and schedule

Morning

Jak Jones 5-2 Jamie O'Neill

Zhou Yuelong 5-4 Alexander Ursenbacher

Mark Davis 5-1 Amine Amiri

Zhao Xintong 4-5 Nigel Bond

Gao Yang 5-4 Zhao Jianbo

David Gilbert (Bye) v David Lilley ( In contact with Covid-19 positive Wilson )

) Si Jiahui 3-5 Ryan Day

Yan Bingtao 5-0 Barry Pinches

Afternoon

Antoni Kowalski 5-3 Sean Maddocks

Tom Ford 5-2 Mark King

James Cahill (Bye) v Elliot Slessor ( In contact with Covid-19 positive Wilson )

) Stephen Maguire 5-3 Chang Bingyu

Alan McManus 5-3 Rod Lawler

Mark Selby (Bye) v Michael White (Covid-19 positive)

Robert Milkins 5-0 Ben Mertens

Xiao Guodong 5-3 Stuart Carrington

Evening

Shaun Murphy 5-4 Liang Wenbo

Kacper Filipiak 1-5 Peter Lines

Anthony McGill 5-3 Luo Honghao

Andrew Higginson 5-2 Oliver Lines

Gary Wilson ( Covid-19 positive ) v Duane Jones (Bye)

) v Duane Jones (Bye) Matthew Stevens 5-1 Igor Figueiredo

Aaron Hill 5-2 Andy Hicks

Ronnie O'Sullivan (Bye) v Daniel Wells (Covid-19 positive)

