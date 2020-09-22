It was plain sailing for last season's Riga Masters champion who registered two centuries and a 90 break, finishing off with a break of 126.

Pinches tweeted afterwards: "Lost 5 0 to Yan Bingtao. Had a disastrous fourth frame but Yan played excellent and put me under pressure from the get go. Well done to him.

"Next up Championship League 30th September."

Bingtao will play Ryan Day in Round 2. The Welshman managed four 60+ breaks to defeat China's Si Jiahui 5-3.

Mark Davis also cruised through to the second round after defeating Morocco's Amine Amiri 5-1. Jak Jones defeated Jamie O'Neill 5-2 as he made a century and two 50+ breaks in his game.

Yuelong Zhou overturned an early 3-0 deficit to beat world number 79 Swiss Alexander Ursenbacher 5-4.

Nigel Bond battled back from 4-2 down to defeat world number 29 Zhao Xintong 5-4 and 16-year-old Gao Yang defeated 17-year-old Zhao Jianbo 5-4 in a tight all-China clash.

Where can I watch the European Masters?

You can watch the event live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player on all platforms.

In addition to the live streaming, daily reports and highlights will be published on the Eurosport website and app.

Tuesday morning's results

Jak Jones 5-2 Jamie O'Neill

Zhou Yuelong 5-4 Alexander Ursenbacher

Mark Davis 5-1 Amine Amiri

Zhao Xintong 4-5 Nigel Bond

Gao Yang 5-4 Zhao Jianbo

David Gilbert (Bye) v David Lilley ( In contact with Covid-19 positive Wilson )

) Si Jiahui 3-5 Ryan Day

Yan Bingtao 5-0 Barry Pinches

