Judd Trump produced another impressive and heavy-scoring display to beat Kyren Wilson 5-2 to progress to the semi-final stage of the European Masters, where he will face Martin Gould.

Trump, 31, opened up a four-frame advantage in the best-of-nine encounter against Wilson, the player who brought his reign as world champion to an end at the quarter-final stage at the Crucible back in August.

The Bristolian put together runs of 55, 105, 76, 81 and 100 on his way to the semi-final, where he will meet Gould who came back from the brink to beat Yan Bingtao 5-4, but had to fend off a spirited fightback from this year's World Championship finalist Wilson, who managed to cut the arrears to 4-2.

‘The best of all time?’ – Trump shows his long-potting expertise

The world number six emerged from the mid-session interval reinvigorated, reeling off the next two frames – albeit courtesy of multiple visits – to half the arrears.

‘The best long potter of all time!’ – Trump’s shot-making ability draws highest praise

However, Trump, a two-time European Masters winner, sealed the seventh frame and progression to the last four with a smart clearance of 100.

Elsewhere, Shaun Murphy held his nerve in a final-frame shootout to beat defending champion Neil Robertson and set up a showdown with Mark Selby.

The 2005 world champion had led 4-2 but was pegged back by Robertson to send their match to a decider. A fluid match – that had seen runs of 91, 50 and 84 from Robertson, and 51, 69 and 94 from Murphy – was settled by a tactical final frame, with Murphy taking three visits to settle it.

It was a far more straight forward affair for Mark Selby, with the three-time world champion rattling off five frames on the bounce to beat Ding Junhui 5-1.

Runs of 60, 70, 70 and 58 were enough for Selby to make the last four.

