LIVE

Ben Hancorn - Pang Junxu

European Masters - 23 September 2020

European Masters – Follow the Snooker match between Ben Hancorn and Junxu Pang live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 23 September 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Ben Hancorn vs Junxu Pang. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.