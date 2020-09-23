23/09/20
Z. ChenZifan Chen
Starting from
10:00
E. SharavEden Sharav
European Masters • Round 1
Chen Zifan - Eden Sharav
European Masters - 23 September 2020

European Masters – Follow the Snooker match between Zifan Chen and Eden Sharav live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 23 September 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Zifan Chen vs Eden Sharav. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.

    
