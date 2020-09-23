23/09/20
F. PatrickFraser Patrick
Starting from
10:00
P. TianPengfei Tian
European Masters • Round 1
DrawsCalendar
avant-match

LIVE
Fraser Patrick - Tian Pengfei
European Masters - 23 September 2020

European Masters – Follow the Snooker match between Fraser Patrick and Pengfei Tian live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 23 September 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Fraser Patrick vs Pengfei Tian. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.