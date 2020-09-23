Share
avant-match
LIVE
Lyu Haotian - Alex Borg
European Masters - 23 September 2020
European Masters – Follow the Snooker match between Haotian Lyu and Alex Borg live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:30 on 23 September 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Haotian Lyu vs Alex Borg. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.
Highlights
Remove
No comments for this event.