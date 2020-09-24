LIVE

Peter Lines - Anthony McGill

European Masters - 24 September 2020

European Masters – Follow the Snooker match between Peter Lines and Anthony McGill live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 24 September 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Peter Lines vs Anthony McGill. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.