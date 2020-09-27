Mark Selby held off a spirited showing from Martin Gould, beating 'The Pinner Potter' 9-8 to win the first ranking title of the 2020/21 season.

Runs of 130, 96, 59, 56, 113 and 72 were enough for Selby to hold off the talented, heavy-scoring former German Masters winner, who put together breaks of 70, 131, 94, 65, 107 and 96 in a high-quality final.

The three-time world champion appeared to be cruising towards an 18th ranking title having opened up a four-frame advantage in the afternoon session.

However, Gould, who beat John Higgins and Judd Trump on his way to the final, fought back, reeling off the next four to send the match to the evening session finely poised at 4-4.

A heavy-scoring evening session – with seven 50+ breaks in the nine evening frames - saw Selby and Gould exchange frames, sending the match to a final-frame decider at 8-8.

And it was Selby who held his nerve, constructing a 72 to secure the 18th ranking title of his career.

The win moves Selby to joint sixth on the all-time list alongside Neil Robertson, and comes after a examining week for the world number four.

'The Jester from Leicester' had two walkovers - against Michael White and Mark Davis - in the first three rounds and was 4-1 down to Stuart Bingham in the fourth. However, from there the 37-year-old eased past Ding Junhui and Shaun Murphy before holding off Gould in an absorbing final.

