Defending champion Neil Robertson is through to the last-16 of the European Masters with a 5-2 victory over Allan Taylor. The Australian won the first four frames in a row with breaks of 97, 73 and 100 after a scrappy opener.

Taylor then clawed back two in frames five and six before Robertson wrapped it up in the seventh with a 104.

Robertson will face Pang Junxu, with the 20-year-old from China knocking out Barry Hawkins. The Hawk took a commanding 2-0 lead with a century in the second, but Pang fought back with four high breaks in a row (76, 57, 62 and 88) before sealing it in the seventh.

Shaun Murphy is also through after an easy 5-1 win over Zhou Yuelong. The former world champion dominated against last year's finalist, stringing together breaks of 102, 50, 68, 92 and 105 en route to the next stage of the competition.

Murphy faces Tom Ford in the next round, who made light work of Stephen Maguire with a 5-1 win over the world number nine. He booked his place having registered high breaks of 74 and 67.

Ding Junhui produced a remarkable fightback to knock out compatriot Lyu Haotian. Having trailed 4-1, the 33-year-old world number 12 brought it back to 4-4 before taking the deciding frame 75-33.

Mark Allen was relatively untroubled in his 5-2 win over Ashley Carty. The Northern Irishman kicked off with breaks of 101 and 55 before Carty came back with two frames to level the tie. But further breaks of 73,58 and 88 saw the 24-year-old safely though to the next round.

The 2015 world champion Stuart Bingham battles past Liam Highfield 5-4 in a very tight tie as Bingham registered a 138 break in the fourth frame.

Mark Selby received a bye into the last 16 after opponent Mark Davis withdrew from the European Masters because his cue has been stolen from his car.

FRIDAY MORNING'S RESULTS

Neil Robertson 5-2 Allan Taylor

Pang Junxu 5-2 Barry Hawkins

Tom Ford 5-1 Stephen Maguire

Zhou Yuelong 1-5 Shaun Murphy

Mark Allen 5-2 Ashley Carty

Ding Junhui 5-4 Lü Haotian

Liam Highfield 4-5 Stuart Bingham

Mark Davis v Mark Selby (Bye) - Davis withdrew after his cue was stolen from his car

WHERE CAN I WATCH THE EUROPEAN MASTERS?

Eurosport and Eurosport Player will broadcast the event. In addition to live streaming, daily reports and highlights are published online on the Eurosport website and app.

