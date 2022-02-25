Ronnie O’Sullivan made a blistering start to his European Masters quarter-final with Tom Ford, and even had time to urge the crowd to come in and take their seats.

O’Sullivan has been in a positive frame of mind in Milton Keynes this week, and has been impressive barring an arm wrestle with Zhang Anda.

Ad

He kicked off his win over Ashley Hugill in the previous round with a break of 141, and it was a similar story against Ford.

European Masters European Masters LIVE – O'Sullivan sizzles in quarter-final win against Ford 10 HOURS AGO

O’Sullivan required a slice of luck to get in, as a red hit the jaws of the left middle and rolled along the rail before dropping into the yellow pocket.

He took full advantage with a break of 136, but mid-break - with the frame not yet won - he had time to pick out members of the audience hanging around and beckoned them in.

“Come on, hurry up and get in,” O’Sullivan said.

“He seems to have eyes in the back of his head, he sees everything,” said Neal Foulds on Eurosport commentary.

Those late arrivals would have been delighted to have got to their seats in time for another piece of O’Sullivan magic.

---

Watch the European Masters and other top snooker live on Eurosport and discovery+

European Masters 'It makes me feel like Superman' – Why Rocket Ronnie loves getting his kicks from snooker 12 HOURS AGO