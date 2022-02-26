Ronnie O'Sullivan booked his place in Sunday's European Masters final after seeing of Liang Wenbo with a 6-2 win in Milton Keynes.

It was a masterclass from the 38-time ranking event winner who reeled off five consecutive frames and looked his very best at times with two centuries and near-impeccable potting.

O'Sullivan lost the first frame of the match after running out of position on a run of 54, letting Liang in for the steal with plenty of points left on the table. And the Chinese star took it, sinking the remaining reds and putting together a break of 74 that cancelled out O'Sullivan´s half century.

But a run of 81 was enough to bring O'Sullivan level as he left Liang ruing an easy missed yellow early on in the frame. And from then onwards it was one-way traffic.

The world number two knocked in 72, punishing Liang again for an easy missed red when the underdog was 27 up.

The fourth frame offered Liang a way back in but he could not take advantage of his opponent's rare mistakes. A breathtaking long red from the Rocket was follow by a missed yellow, but Liang missed a black off the spot moments later. Another missed red from O'Sullivan sent Liang back to the table, but he failed to sink a long red himself and lost a costly frame as a break of 60 saw O'Sullivan take a 3-1 lead at the interval.

A glorious break of 127 from O'Sullivan made it 4-1, and then another sparkling century put him on the verge of the final.

O'Sullivan had potted 149 balls from 155 attempts on Saturday up to this point, but a missed red at 50 up in the seventh frame gave Liang hope.

And with 53 the difference and 59 left on the table, Liang took 56 of them to hold on to the match and reduce the deficit to four.

Liang recovered from 30 down in the ninth frame after O'Sullivan missed a red to the middle pocket, keeping his hopes of a comeback alive.

But it was O'Sullivan who came out on top after a lengthy exchange of safeties, with two world class escapes from snookers that Liang couldn't help but applaud.

With the Chinese player needing two snookers and just the blue, pink and black left, he eventually conceded the frame.

