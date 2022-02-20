Mark Selby returns to the European Masters looking to retain his crown, while the likes of Judd Trump, Ronnie O'Sullivan and Neil Robertson will be battling to get their hands on a trophy they have held before.
Selby’s first task will be to get past Matthew Selt in one of the held-over qualifying matches in order to progress through to the main draw, which sees £80,000 handed over as a first prize to the last player standing.
Among the other big names in the held over matches includes Judd Trump, Ronnie O’Sullivan and Neil Robertson. Meanwhile, John Higgins and Kyren Wilson are safely through to the main draw, where they face Jamie Clarke and Jamie Jones respectively.
When is the European Masters?
The qualifying took place in October last year in Staffordshire, and the last-64 action begins on Monday, February 21, while the final takes place on Sunday, February 27.
Where is the European Masters?
The event will take place at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes, with the original plan to host the event at the Stadthalle Furth in Furth. Increasing Covid-19 rates in Bavaria meant the venue was changed.
What is the European Masters Schedule?
- February 21 - Held over qualifiers featuring top four seeds and Last 64
- February 22 - Last 64
- February 23 - Last 32
- February 24 - Last 16
- February 25 - Quarter-finals
- February 26 - Semi-finals
- February 27 – Final
Prize money
- Winner: £80,000
- Runner-up: £35,000
- Semi-final: £17,500
- Quarter-final: £11,000
- Last 16: £6,000
- Last 32: £4,000
- Last 64: £3,000
- Highest break: £5,000
- Total: £407,000
Previous winners
The European Masters has been a ranking tournament since 2016, when Judd Trump emerged victorious, but dates back to 1989 when John Parrott took the title.
- 1989: John Parrott
- 1990: John Parrott
- 1991: Tony Jones
- 1992: Jimmy White
- 1993 (1): Steve Davis
- 1993 (2): Stephen Hendry
- 1994: Stephen Hendry
- 1996: John Parrott
- 1997: John Higgins
- 1998: Mark Williams
- 2001: Stephen Hendry
- 2003: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2004: Stephen Maguire
- 2005: Stephen Hendry
- 2006: Ken Doherty
- 2007: Shaun Murphy
- 2008: Shaun Murphy
- 2016: Judd Trump
- 2017: Judd Trump
- 2018: Jimmy Robertson
- 2020 (1): Neil Robertson
- 2020 (2): Mark Selby
Match Schedule
February 21st
10am
- Xiao Guodong v Andy Hicks
- Zhou Yuelong v Gao Yang
- Kyren Wilson v Jamie Jones
- Aaron Hill v Fan Zhengy
- Yan Bingtao v Li Hang
- Joe Perry v Cao Yupeng
2.30pm
- Mark Selby v Matthew Selt
- Judd Trump v Michael Judge
- Graeme Dott v Mark Davis
- Luca Brecel v Gary Wilson
- Jackson Page v Sunny Akani
- Jamie O’Neill v Ryan Day
7pm
- Neil Robertson v Lei Peifan
- Ronnie O’Sullivan v Nigel Bond
- Soheil Vahedi v Ashley Carty
- Liam Highfield v David Gilbert
- Anthony Hamilton v Barry Hawkins
- Jack Lisowski v Ashley Hugill
February 22nd
10am
- Xu Si v Pang Junxu
- Wu Yize v Fergal O’Brien
- Zhang Jiankang v Fraser Patrick
- Jamie Clarke v John Higgins
- Liang Wenbo v Duane Jones
- Yuan SiJun v Stuart Carrington
2.30pm
- Winner of Match 1 v Jordan Brown
- Winner of Match 3 v Zhang Anda
- Ali Carter v Sean Maddocks
- Louis Heathcote v Martin Gould
- Ian Burns v Tom Ford
- Ricky Walden v Matthew Stevens
7pm
- Alfie Burden v Winner of Match 2
- Shaun Murphy v Noppon Saengkham
- Mitchell Mann v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
- Hossein Vafaei v Anthony McGill
- Andrew Higginson v Kurt Maflin
- Jak Jones v Winner of Match 4
