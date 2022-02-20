Mark Selby returns to the European Masters looking to retain his crown, while the likes of Judd Trump, Ronnie O'Sullivan and Neil Robertson will be battling to get their hands on a trophy they have held before.

Selby’s first task will be to get past Matthew Selt in one of the held-over qualifying matches in order to progress through to the main draw, which sees £80,000 handed over as a first prize to the last player standing.

Among the other big names in the held over matches includes Judd Trump, Ronnie O’Sullivan and Neil Robertson. Meanwhile, John Higgins and Kyren Wilson are safely through to the main draw, where they face Jamie Clarke and Jamie Jones respectively.

When is the European Masters?

The qualifying took place in October last year in Staffordshire, and the last-64 action begins on Monday, February 21, while the final takes place on Sunday, February 27.

Where is the European Masters?

The event will take place at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes, with the original plan to host the event at the Stadthalle Furth in Furth. Increasing Covid-19 rates in Bavaria meant the venue was changed.

What is the European Masters Schedule?

February 21 - Held over qualifiers featuring top four seeds and Last 64

February 22 - Last 64

February 23 - Last 32

February 24 - Last 16

February 25 - Quarter-finals

February 26 - Semi-finals

February 27 – Final

Prize money

Winner: £80,000

Runner-up: £35,000

Semi-final: £17,500

Quarter-final: £11,000

Last 16: £6,000

Last 32: £4,000

Last 64: £3,000

Highest break: £5,000

Total: £407,000

Previous winners

The European Masters has been a ranking tournament since 2016, when Judd Trump emerged victorious, but dates back to 1989 when John Parrott took the title.

1989: John Parrott

1990: John Parrott

1991: Tony Jones

1992: Jimmy White

1993 (1): Steve Davis

1993 (2): Stephen Hendry

1994: Stephen Hendry

1996: John Parrott

1997: John Higgins

1998: Mark Williams

2001: Stephen Hendry

2003: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2004: Stephen Maguire

2005: Stephen Hendry

2006: Ken Doherty

2007: Shaun Murphy

2008: Shaun Murphy

2016: Judd Trump

2017: Judd Trump

2018: Jimmy Robertson

2020 (1): Neil Robertson

2020 (2): Mark Selby

Match Schedule

February 21st

10am

Xiao Guodong v Andy Hicks

Zhou Yuelong v Gao Yang

Kyren Wilson v Jamie Jones

Aaron Hill v Fan Zhengy

Yan Bingtao v Li Hang

Joe Perry v Cao Yupeng

2.30pm

Mark Selby v Matthew Selt

Judd Trump v Michael Judge

Graeme Dott v Mark Davis

Luca Brecel v Gary Wilson

Jackson Page v Sunny Akani

Jamie O’Neill v Ryan Day

7pm

Neil Robertson v Lei Peifan

Ronnie O’Sullivan v Nigel Bond

Soheil Vahedi v Ashley Carty

Liam Highfield v David Gilbert

Anthony Hamilton v Barry Hawkins

Jack Lisowski v Ashley Hugill

February 22nd

10am

Xu Si v Pang Junxu

Wu Yize v Fergal O’Brien

Zhang Jiankang v Fraser Patrick

Jamie Clarke v John Higgins

Liang Wenbo v Duane Jones

Yuan SiJun v Stuart Carrington

2.30pm

Winner of Match 1 v Jordan Brown

Winner of Match 3 v Zhang Anda

Ali Carter v Sean Maddocks

Louis Heathcote v Martin Gould

Ian Burns v Tom Ford

Ricky Walden v Matthew Stevens

7pm

Alfie Burden v Winner of Match 2

Shaun Murphy v Noppon Saengkham

Mitchell Mann v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Hossein Vafaei v Anthony McGill

Andrew Higginson v Kurt Maflin

Jak Jones v Winner of Match 4

