Premium Snooker European Masters | 1. Runde 02:16:22 Replay

Ad

Thanks for joining us

European Masters 'Strange little sideshow' - O'Sullivan put off by a bright light in win over Zhang 2 HOURS AGO

We will be back with Ronnie O'Sullivan facing Wu Yize at 2:30pm (GMT) and John Higgins meeting Tom Ford in the last 32.

Around the tables

Alfie Burden 0-5 Neil Robertson

Shaun Murphy 3-5 Noppon Saengkham

Mitchell Mann 5-0 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

5-0 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh Hossein Vafaei 0-5 Anthony McGill

Andrew Higginson 4-5 Kurt Maflin

Judd Trump 5-4 Jak Jones

Trump 5-4 Jones

An outstanding break of 98 from Trump. He wins a third straight frame to complete a 5-4 win from 4-2 behind. Trump through to face Kurt Maflin in the last 32 on Wednesday night (7pm GMT). Jones played a brilliant match, but the world number three found the answers when the heat was on.

Trump 4-4 Jones (76-0)

Has been a true champion's response from Trump when the chips were down tonight. The winning thrust will be his.

Trump 4-4 Jones (49-0)

Suddenly a very promising chance for Trump as he teases a red into a middle pocket. Wrong angle on blue, but plays for solitary red in baulk. In goes the red and the blue, but finds a timely pot on a red to keep the break going. This is looking ominous for Jak Jones, who can only sit and hope he gets another chance.

Trump 4-4 Jones (16-0)

Chance for Jones. Tries to cut in a red, but object ball doesn't drop from mid-range. Was not easy. Opportunity passes to Trump. Tension is palpable.

Trump 4-4 Jones (0-0)

Eight breaks over 50 in this match with two centuries coming off the cue of Jak Jones. Off we go then into the final frame of the match.

Trump 3-4 Jones (83-0)

Could be a century in the penultimate frame of the match, but black off the spot doesn't drop. An 83 follows the 73 and we are level at 4-4.

Trump 3-4 Jones (58-0)

Trump looks like he is going to bring this engrossing match level at 4-4. Fantastic ball striking from both men under pressure.

Trump 3-4 Jones (12-0)

What a way to get this frame started. Trump tight in baulk, but manages to find an audacious long pot. Had no right to make that. Chance then to pile on the points in his quest to force the deciding frame.

Trump 3-4 Jones (0-0)

A quality break of 73 from Trump to reduce the deficit. This match could still fall either way.

Trump 2-4 Jones (66-4)

Looks like that red is going to provide the Juddernaut with the path to a third frame of the night. Fine comeback by Trump when he needed it most.

Trump 2-4 Jones (44-4)

A knock of 28 from Trump, but he runs out of position. Misses black, but quickly atones for that error as he slots a superb red to a middle pocket seconds later.

Trump 2-4 Jones (0-4)

Trump will need the final three frames of this match otherwise he will be joining Mark Selby in exiting this event. Jones bidding to emulate his 6-5 win over Trump in the first round of the 2018 China Open.

Trump 2-3 Jones (0-132)

Quite spectacular level of scoring from Jones as he concludes on 128, his second century of the night. Trump in need of a big recovery.

Trump 2-3 Jones (0-107)

Not too far from the winning line in the match. Sublime level of play by Jones. He is going to move 4-2 clear with some ease. Trump being forced to sit and suffer.

Trump 2-3 Jones (0-45)

Jones has been making the clutch pots tonight. Every time he seems to run out of position, he manages to steel himself to make the recovery shot. Always good for the frame of mind.

Trump 2-3 Jones (0-16)

A brilliant mid-range red drops from Jones. Fully in stroke and back in business at the table. Looking very assured at the moment.

Robertson 5-0 Burden

A 76 in the fifth frame from the Melburnian. Four centuries and a 76 with Burden making seven points in five frames that came from a foul. Doesn't get much better than that on a snooker table. He will face Pang Junxu in the last 32.

Trump 2-2 Jones (37-94)

Wonderful effort from Jak Jones. A clearance of 94 this time and Trump is involved in a battle to stay alive in this event. Huge frame coming up here.

Trump 2-2 Jones (37-63)

Really is a glorious opportunity to move 3-2 clear. Key ball along the top cushion. In goes the red and that should be the final hurdle to winning the frame. Jak Jones is threatening a big upset in this match.

Trump 2-2 Jones (37-16)

Another chance for Jones and he is not a million miles behind in this frame either. What can he unearth in this fifth frame? Decent chance to establish a lead with only one red on a cushion. Working out some nice cannons.

Trump 2-2 Jones (31-0)

Trump first to the punch after players emerge from the tea break. Would dearly love to find a hefty break in this fifth frame to regain much-needed momentum. Reaches 31, but he misses the attempted split on pack via the black. Just the safety shot.

Around the tables

Alfie Burden 0-4 Neil Robertson

Shaun Murphy 2-1 Noppon Saengkham

Mitchell Mann 2-0 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Hossein Vafaei 0-4 Anthony McGill

Andrew Higginson 1-3 Kurt Maflin

Trump 2-1 Jones (6-120)

A quite magical break of 115 from Jones to restore parity at 2-2. What a contribution that is. Probably didn't want the mid-session to come in this mood. Game on.

Trump 2-1 Jones (6-87)

Jones hovering around the table. This is going to be 2-2 at the mid-session interval which is a real result for the Welshman. Could be a century coming up too.

Trump 2-1 Jones (6-48)

This match much more balanced so far. Trump being given an early run for his money by Jones, who is certainly not intimidated by his opponent.

Robertson 4-0 Burden

Robertson with a fourth straight century of 116 to go with earlier 105, 101 and 107. Burden without a point in first four frames. Astonishing level of scoring.

Trump 2-1 Jones (5-1)

Chance for Jones at the start of the fourth frame, but he is a fair bit off the natural potting angle.

Misses by a distance and has presented Trump with an opportunity, but he somehow undercooks the cut on red to leave it hanging over the bag. Would like to have that one back again.

Trump 1-1 Jones (81-0)

An eye-catching shot on a pink by Trump as he rolls object ball down the table to the green pocket. In goes the pink and that will be a 2-1 lead for the Bristol professional. Dominant display with one more frame to come before the mid-session interval.

Trump 1-1 Jones (44-0)

Delightful long red by Trump early in the third frame. Looking to get himself on the move here. Bit of a shock to the system seeing Jones recover from nowhere to level at 1-1.

Robertson 3-0 Burden

A third straight century from Robertson out there. 105, 101 and 107 is sparkling stuff. Really is. Alfie still without a point in that contest.

Robertson 2-0 Burden

A quite glorious start to the match by the Masters champion Neil Robertson against Alfie Burden to move 2-0 clear. Breaks of 105 and 101 from the Australian sees him take control with Burden forced to digest the first two frames without potting a ball.

Trump 1-0 Jones (55-66)

That is a quite fabulous steal from Jones. A clearance of 61 is good enough for Jones to level at 1-1. Brilliant positional play has given Trump food for thought out there. A tricky brown and pink to finish, but the head stayed still at key moments to mop up. Should boost his confidence.

Trump 1-0 Jones (55-15)

So Jones given a chance to launch a counter attack. Cuts back a neat red and rolls in a blue to a middle pocket. Keeping himself alive in this second frame.

Trump 1-0 Jones (55-5)

A delightful break of 55 to go with a 68 in the first frame. By any standards, that is not too shabby break-building. Pressure on Jones as a tactical joust takes its natural development.

Trump 1-0 Jones (53-5)

Trump is not hanging about. Drills home a nice yellow from solid opening red and is immediately back at the business end of the table where plenty of reds can be found. Potting for fun at the moment.

Trump 1-0 Jones (3-5)

Much better from Jones seconds later. Slams long red into the heart of a top pocket and has given himself a chance to piece together a few points, but a tricky red to a centre bag eludes him. Trump left with another chance in the second frame.

Trump 1-0 Jones (0-0)

Jones attempts a long red, but gets the technique all wrong. Could have set Trump up, but the white runs safe. Very fortunate not to leave his opponent an easy scoring chance.

Around the tables

Alfie Burden v Neil Robertson

Shaun Murphy v Noppon Saengkham

Mitchell Mann v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Hossein Vafaei v Anthony McGill

Andrew Higginson v Kurt Maflin

Trump 1-0 Jones (0-0)

Winner of this match will face Andrew Higginson or Kurt Maflin in the last 32. Trump content to play a containing safety from the Jones break-off.

Trump 0-0 Jones (86-0)

A classy run of 68 from the 2019 world champion is more than good enough for a 1-0 lead. Jones doing little or nothing wrong in that frame. Trump so dangerous when any loose reds are left sticking out at distance.

Trump 0-0 Jones (71-0)

Trump looks to be in good touch at an event he won in 2016 and 2017. Looking like he is going to be 1-0 clear after his second visit of the night. A fine start.

Trump 0-0 Jones (23-0)

Trump splashing open the reds early on, but can't cash in. Just the 18 points from that visit. World no 47 Jones will be relieved to return to the table so quickly, but Trump again holes a long red minutes later. The Juddernaut back among the balls.

Welcome back to Milton Keynes

So we are almost ready to go with this evening's action. World number three Judd Trump faces Jak Jones on the main table at the Marshall Arena with Masters champion Neil Robertson meeting Alfie Burden from 7pm. Should be a fascinating night as Trump and Robertson, both former winners of the European Masters, bid to reach the last 32.

Here is an update on this afternoon's matches with defending champion and world champion Mark Selby losing 5-3 to Jordan Brown.

That's us done for the afternoon

Join us again at 6.45pm GMT for the evening sesh, headlined by Judd Trump v Jak Jones.

Around the tables

Ian Burns 3-4 Tom Ford

Ali Carter 5-1 Sean Maddocks

Louis Heathcote 3-5 Martin Gould

Mark Selby 3-3 Jordan Brown

Ricky Walden 5-1 Matthew Stevens

Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Zhand Ando 5-4!

That was a very enjoyable avo, obviously. He meets Wu Yize next.

O'Sullivan 4-4 Zhang (61-44)

Zhang misses twice, but the eight points he cedes are unlikely to change anything and, most importantly, he doesn't leave anything when he hits. But faced with a tricky safety, he catches a middle knuckle and leaves Ronnie a stretch and a sprawl to poke a starter into left corner; he sinks it well, and this is the end.

O'Sullivan 4-4 Zhang (45-44)

Zhang misses long to left corner and, though he doesn't leave owt, finds himself snuggled behind the brown; he'll do well to escape this exchange still in the match.

O'Sullivan 4-4 Zhang (45-44)

Great shot! Zhang develops one of the tricky reds off the pink, nearly misses it to right corner, and plays a dog trying to get down the table to the penultimate red by the yellow pocket. he had some much space to hit but went too hard, and here comes the decisive safety battle! This is nervy now, for Zhang the chance to win the biggest match of his career, for Ronnie the chance to save himself that ignominy.

O'Sullivan 4-4 Zhang (45-29)

There are two reds close to the side cushion, so it seems unliklely Zhang can resolve the match at this visit. But he's in the conversation, a reality he'd have jumped at any time it was hypothetical.

O'Sullivan 4-4 Zhang (45-1)

WHAAAAAT! Ronnie undercuts a simple red to left corner, and there's road here yet!

O'Sullivan 4-4 Zhang (45-0)

Not quite. On 41, Ronnie has to send a red from the side, long into the yellow pocket, on the other side of the table; he gets close but not close enough, so Zhang returns to the table with the greatest win of his career in sight. He takes on a red to left corner - it's hard but not brutal - and he jawses it. That's not the first time he's faltered when the pressure's really on, and now he's left it, that is surely the match.

O'Sullivan 4-4 Zhang (7-0)

Oh, Zhang! Ronnie leaves him a tempter to middle, he takes it on dead weight, and doesn't get that near. We've said it before, but this might be the end.

O'Sullivan 4-4 Zhang (0-0)

Zhang is 104 in the world, Ronnie two, but here we are! Zhang eyes up a long red to right corner, and larrups it straight into the knuckle. That's a dreadful effort, but Ronnie can't capitalise, and when ZZHang misses another that stays over the pocket, he covers it with the brown.

Around the tables

Ian Burns 3-3 Tom Ford

Ali Carter 4-1 Sean Mddocks

Louis Heathcote 3-4 Martin Gould

Mark Selby 2-2 Jordan Brown

Ricky Walden 5-1 Matthew Stevens

O'Sullivan 4-4 Zhang

That's brilliant from Zhang, a 91 following a 114 - following a frame tossed on the last black. That's stones right there, and we've got ourselves our decider.

O'Sullivan 4-3 Zhang (36-65)

He eases it down with the rest, it wriggles home, and this is going to a decider!

O'Sullivan 4-3 Zhang (36-57)

Can he get an angle to develop one of those tricky two? Yes he can, in behind it off the pink then nice and high on the black to come back for the last one. He might disturb it, but drops in behind - a bit short, in the event - and here comes the key shot...

O'Sullivan 4-3 Zhang (36-35)

Whaaaaat! On 36, Ronnie misses a straightforward red to right corner, and can Zhang take advantage? Well, he gets rid of the easy balls, and is a point behind with just four reds left, two in the open and two near the side cushion.

O'Sullivan 4-3 Zhang (1-1)

Ronnie misses a red to right corner, but then Zhang misses a cut on the green, and the way the balls are, it might well mean curtains.

Around the tables

Ian Burns 3-3 Tom Ford

Ali Carter 3-1 Sean Mddocks

Louis Heathcote 3-3 Martin Gould

Mark Selby 2-2 Jordan Brown

Ricky Walden 4-1 Matthew Stevens

O'Sullivan 4-3 Zhang

Well done Zhang Anda! A careful, studied run of 114 - helped by a brown ratlling the green jaws then shooting down to right corner - and he's still in the ruck. That's proper character, is that, rebounding from missing that black in the last frame.

O'Sullivan 4-2 Zhang (0-62)

Zhang plays another cannon off the pack and it works nicely; this match is still alive!

O'Sullivan 4-2 Zhang (0-51)

The split works just about ok, Zhang landing on one red. There's another one loose, but he might beed a good shot after that - though the frame will be close to his by then.

O'Sullivan 4-2 Zhang (0-32)

With the black out of commission and the pink on the brown spot, Zhang is working the blue; but as I type that, he works a route for the former. As such, the split, which is imminent, will determine whether the frame is winnable at this viist.

O'Sullivan 4-2 Zhang (0-10)

Zhang drops a red to left-middle but winds up on nowt, so it's back to baulk off the pink. A shot later, though, he's back with hand on table, in the knowledge that one miss and he's probably away hame.

Around the tables

Ian Burns 2-2 Tom Ford

Ali Carter 3-1 Sean Mddocks

Louis Heathcote 2-2 Martin Gould

Mark Selby 1-2 Jordan Brown

Ricky Walden 4-0 Matthew Stevens

O'Sullivan 4-2 Zhang

A perfect run of 129 and Ronnie is bearly there.

O'Sullivan 3-2 Zhang (63-0)

This is where we came in, Ronnie efofrtlessly compiling. Zhang will feeling very poorly, because he's now two down with three to play, when five minutes ago he should've been one up with four to play.

O'Sullivan 3-2 Zhang (25-0)

Ronnie clips home a fine long red and he looks very businesslike now, eliminating balls with prejudice.

Around the tables

Ian Burns 2-2 Tom Ford

Ali Carter 3-1 Sean Mddocks

Louis Heathcote 2-2 Martin Gould

Mark Selby 1-2 Jordan Brown

Ricky Walden 4-0 Matthew Stevens

O'Sullivan 3-2 Zhang

This absolute game! Ronnie clobbers the black into the yellow pocket, and what a blow that is!

O'Sullivan 2-2 Zhang (55-59)

Noooooooo! Zhang does all the hard work, then misses a black off it's spot! Can Ronnie punish?

O'Sullivan 2-2 Zhang (55-44)

Shot! Zhang smacks a red into the green pocket and gets an angle to see off the green next - it was stuck to the bottom cushion. If he can ease yellow to left-middle, he's in business ... and it's there! What a steal this'll be!

O'Sullivan 2-2 Zhang (55-35)

Ronnie needs to double the final red into the right middle to effectively win the frame, but blams it into the high knuckle and Zhang has a reprieve. There's one for Ronnie too, as it runs safe; this frame is all on this last red now.

O'Sullivan 2-2 Zhang (36-35)

It's a precarious opening stanza to this break as Ronnie is either hampered or out of position on three consecutive shots, but picks out a recovery pot each time and is now in control. He hits the front in the frame, but will need the awkward remaining red of the three to sort it in this visit.

O'Sullivan 2-2 Zhang (9-35)

Safety ensues, and with both players sending reds up the table and leaving the white on the bottom cushion, this table has suddenly become very dangerous indeed. An excellent shot from Ronnie leaves Zhang welded to said bottom cushion, and his deadweight escape to baulk leaves a long red on to the bottom left. Ronnie gobbles it up, cuts in the black and he's just gone favourite for the frame.

O'Sullivan 2-2 Zhang (0-35)

Zhang bullets in another long red down the right side of the table upon resumption, and this time he's on the brown. There's enough on to make a serious dent in this frame before the pack needs a wallop, and Zhang starts calmly rolling them in. Rather than stay on loose reds though he chances a visit into the pack and doesn't land on a red, nixing his break at 35.

O'Sullivan 2-2 Zhang

The players are mid-seshed and refreshed, and we're off again. Zhang glides in a long red after Ronnie's break, but lands the white in the middle of nowhere and can't add to it. Ronnie seems unhappy here at the brightness of the overhead lights, alternatively covering his eyes and looking up and grimacing when in his seat. Any fans of 'the big light is too bright' observational comedy staple will surely sympathise. He's not formally complained about it yet though, and after the stalemate of tap and nudge safety on the pack both players agree to a re-rack.

Around the tables

Ian Burns 2-1 Tom Ford

Ali Carter 1-1 Sean Mddocks

Louis Heathcote 1-1 Martin Gould

Mark Selby 0-1 Jordan Brown

Ricky Walden 2-0 Matthew Stevens

O'Sullivan 2-2 Zhang

A run of 69 is more than enough for 2-2 and the players trot off for the mid-sesh with the match level. As we all predicted they would when Ronnie took frame one in six minutes.

O'Sullivan 1-2 Zhang (61-16)

Yup, Ronnie resolves the frame in short order, and that missed red might be bothering Zhang, not just right now, but when he's old and grey.

O'Sullivan 1-2 Zhang (29-16)

Ach, he misses a red sent diagonally to the green pocket from close to the white, and that will cost him.

O'Sullivan 1-2 Zhang (21-9)

Well! Ronnie gets in, then misses a red to left corner and it stays over the pocket. The black is in the road, though, so Zhang plays off side and top cushion to kiss it hame and get positon on the black. He's looking good!

Around the tables

Ian Burns 1-1 Tom Ford

Ali Carter 1-0 Sean Mddocks

Louis Heathcote 1-0 Martin Gould

Mark Selby 0-1 Jordan Brown

Ricky Walden 2-0 Matthew Stevens

O'Sullivan 1-2 Zhang

Well played Zhang! A run of 64 is enough to keep Ronnie sat down, and might that missed red in the previous frame be looked back on as a turning point?

O'Sullivan 1-1 Zhang (0-34)

This is excellent from Zhang, who opens the pack and looks in control. There's no reason to thnk he won't win the frame at this visit now.

O'Sullivan 1-1 Zhang (0-9)

Ronnie leaves a testing cut-back starter and Zhang sees it away nicely - that clearance a few minutes ago will have done wonders for his confidence. He's still taking his time - 10 seconds more than Ronnie every shot - but if the go down they go down, and as I type that he cuts home a tricky yellow.

Around the tables

Su Xi 4-5 Pang Junxu

Ian Burns 0-1 Tom Ford

Ali Carter 1-0 Sean Mddocks

Louis Heathcote 0-0 Martin Gould

Mark Selby 0-1 Jordan Brown

Ricky Walden 1-0 Matthew Stevens

O'Sullivan 1-1 Zhang

Down it goes, and do we got ourselves a ball-game?

O'Sullivan 1-0 Zhang (52-60)

Not yet he isn't, clearing to the green, then getting decent position on the brown, which he sinks. He's nearly on the board. The pink, though is up in baulk and needs cutting deadweight into the yellow pocket....

O'Sullivan 1-0 Zhang (52-22)

A cut-back red sets Ronnie off again, but he misses a brown to middle that he didn't really want to attermpt but twhich circumstance persuaded him needed attempting. That gives Zhang a chance, and he'll know that if he can't take it, he's wasting his time here.

O'Sullivan 1-0 Zhang (51-16)

Ronnie digs in to the pack and has a secrity red in baulk, but he doesn't need it immediately, eventually tidying it away. But then the msses a middle-distance one to left corner - the angle was nasty, not dead straight but not much of a cut either - so returns to his seat with a useful lead but with the frame still in the balance. Ish.

O'Sullivan 1-0 Zhang (9-16)

Oh dear, oh dear. Zhang misses a regulation cut-back to right corner and Ronnie is back at the table administering due pnunishment.

O'Sullivan 1-0 Zhang (0-9)

Ronnie misses a long red to right corner and leaves it to left; Zhang sends it down and will know that he can't rely on too many of these chances so there's pressure on him to take it.

O'Sullivan 1-0 Zhang (16-0)

Six minutes, 86 points, and Zhang will be fearing a long, short afternoon.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Zhang (63-0)

"As per usual looking to play on at least two reds," says Angles in co-comm - as we get to seven red-blacks. Do we think that Ronnie has potted more balsl than any other player, or do we think there might be those who've practised harder might be in front? Higgins, I guess. Anyhow, a pinnk goes to left-middle - it didn't really need to, which makes it all the more poetic - and what a start this is from TMNTPETPUAC.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Zhang (16-0)

Er yeah. Ronnie breaks and next shot he's in, quickly breaking the pack and setting about the balls in characteristically expert fashion. He looks really nciely grooved, and I'm expecting a swift resolution this afternoon.

Here we go!

Already today

Jamie Clarke 1-5 John Higgins

Liang Wenbo 5-4 Duane Jones

Su Xi 4-4 Pang Junxu

Wu Yize 5-3 Fergal O'Brien

Zhang Jianking 3-5 Fraser Patrick

Yuan Sijun 5-4 Stuart Carrington

Afternoon all!

And welcome to another afternoon of glorious snook. We'll be focusing on Ronnie O'Sullivan v Zhang Anda, but will haveu pdates from around the tables, as usual.

O'Sullivan eases through to last-64 after Bond victory

Ronnie O’Sullivan progressed through to round two of the European Masters after cruising to a 5-1 win over Nigel Bond in Milton Keynes.

It was the first meeting between the men in more than 23 years, after going head-to-head at the Scottish Masters in October 1998.

O’Sullivan had won all six of the pair’s previous meetings, and he did so here again tonight with a comprehensive victory.

Asked afterwards how he continues to maintain a positive mindset, he said: "I’m pretty much in a good place all the time really.

"If I have a bad moment it affects me so I focus on just feeling good all the time, doing the things that I want to do all the time. It might sound selfish but I love what I do."

- -

Stream the 2022 European Masters and much more top snooker action live and on demand on discovery+

European Masters Selby crashes out to Brown, O'Sullivan and Trump through 10 HOURS AGO