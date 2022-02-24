Premium Snooker Ronnie O'Sullivan - Ashley Hugill 14:30-19:00

Earlier today

Ad

Dave Gilbert 5-4 Barry Hawkins

European Masters Pang stuns Robertson to book spot in last 16 of European Masters AN HOUR AGO

Pang Junxu 5-4 Neil Robertson

Noppon Saengkham 0-5 Liang Wenbo

Yuan Sijun 5-2 Ricky Walden

Hello!

Ready for a bit of Ronnie O'Sullivan? Course you are, and he's playing the in-form Ashley Hugill in a field that is opening up for everyone. Let's see what happens!

Pang stuns Robertson to book spot in last 16 of European Masters

Neil Robertson became the latest big-name casualty at the European Masters after suffering a 5-4 loss to Pang Junxu.

With the likes of Judd Trump, John Higgins, Mark Allen and defending champion Mark Selby falling before the business end, Robertson joined them in exiting prior to the weekend.

---

Watch the European Masters and other top snooker live on Eurosport and discovery+

European Masters 'I get mind fog' - Akani reveals battle with depression on account of long Covid 3 HOURS AGO