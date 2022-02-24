Snooker
Ronnie O'Sullivan - Ashley Hugill
14:30-19:00
Earlier today
Dave Gilbert 5-4 Barry Hawkins
European Masters
Pang Junxu 5-4 Neil Robertson
Noppon Saengkham 0-5 Liang Wenbo
Yuan Sijun 5-2 Ricky Walden
Hello!
Ready for a bit of Ronnie O'Sullivan? Course you are, and he's playing the in-form Ashley Hugill in a field that is opening up for everyone. Let's see what happens!
Pang stuns Robertson to book spot in last 16 of European Masters
Neil Robertson became the latest big-name casualty at the European Masters after suffering a 5-4 loss to Pang Junxu.
With the likes of Judd Trump, John Higgins, Mark Allen and defending champion Mark Selby falling before the business end, Robertson joined them in exiting prior to the weekend.
Read more here
---
European Masters
