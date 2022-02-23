Premium Snooker Yize Wu - Ronnie O'Sullivan 14:30-17:30

Stay tuned for live updates from 14:15 GMT

Ad

'I call it snooker depression' – O'Sullivan reveals mental health battle

European Masters 'Puts me in a bad place' – O'Sullivan joins Selby in revealing mental health battle 15 MINUTES AGO

Ronnie O'Sullivan has joined world champion Mark Selby by admitting the mental health problems snooker poses leads to a debilitating state of depression.

The record 38-time ranking event winner revealed he has been battling mental health issues during the European Masters in Milton Keynes a day after Selby confirmed he was consulting a doctor to help him overcome the turmoil of "more bad days than good."

While O'Sullivan battled past Zhang Anda 5-4 and lighting problems to reach the last 32 on Tuesday at the Marshall Arena, Selby suffered a shock 5-3 defeat to Welsh Open holder Jordan Brown.

O'Sullivan has always discussed openly his problems with depression, but admits the challenges do not get any easier in his 30th year at the summit of the sport.

“I find it hard to talk about my games, I have snooker depression for two or three hours after my matches," O'Sullivan told reporters.

"Talking about it puts me in a bad place. I call it snooker depression because it is depression due to snooker. I don’t just wake up and say ‘I’m depressed’ - you aren’t when you are doing something you enjoy.

“You might afterwards, but you can get it doing this job if it bothers you and you are not enjoying it. And that happens to me, snooker plays on the mind. If you love your job, any job, then you won’t suffer with it – unless you are totally detached from your feelings."

- - -

Stream the European Masters and other top snooker live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

European Masters A light distracts O'Sullivan during his win over Zhang 14 HOURS AGO