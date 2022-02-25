Premium Snooker Ryan Day - Graeme Dott 03:18:15 Replay

Day 4-5 Dott

We will be back just before 7pm with Ronnie O'Sullivan facing Tom Ford and Liang Wenbo meeting Anthony McGill in the remaining quarter-final matches.

Thanks for joining us this afternoon.

Day 4-4 Dott (29-62)

In goes the brown. Dott with a cut on brown and Day offers the handshake. He is through to the semi-finals and a match with Fan Zhengyi, who defeated David Gilbert 5-3 in Friday afternoon's other quarter-final.

Day 4-4 Dott (29-58)

Dott drops in the green from distance. Day now chasing two snookers with four balls remaining. Surely this one is falling towards the 2006 world champion.

Day 4-4 Dott (29-55)

Dott with another chance, but cut back on green to a blind pocket eludes him. So, so twitchy...

Day 4-4 Dott (29-55)

This match doesn't want to end. Neither player overly convincing, but Dott with the slight edge coming down the track.

Day 4-4 Dott (29-55)

Looks like Dott is going to claim the victory! A magnificent long red by Dott settles this one surely, but he then misses a yellow with the rest. Day chasing one snooker on the colours. Still some drama left out there.

Day 4-4 Dott (27-43)

Dott opts against attempting red to a middle pocket and plays the percentage safety shot.

Day 4-4 Dott (27-43)

The former Shoot Out winner goes for a tricky red along the top cushion, but just fails to make it. Dott drops in the red and pink to extend his lead. Two reds left up.

Day 4-4 Dott (16-36)

Day well off with an attempt at the long red as the white jumps down a hole. Dott then picks out an impeccable red to land on the blue with deep screw. Tries to cannon a few reds off the blue, but he ends up knocking in a plant on reds. That is a cruel blow to Dott. Will it cost him his semi-final spot?

Day 4-4 Dott (4-31)

Dott tries to roll in a red to a centre pocket, but misses. Suspect this match might not be settled until the closing moments of the final frame. Has that sort of vibe.

Day 4-4 Dott (4-22)

Supreme shot from Dott as a black brings three reds into the equation. Would like to construct a lead of 30 or 40 points here at the very least.

Day 4-4 Dott (4-4)

Dott eyes up a plant after his opponent can only open with red-green combo. The Scotsman buries the plant with some aplomb before landing plum on a red from the yellow into bunch. What can he run in at this visit?

Day 4-4 Dott (0-0)

A conclusive break of 46 from Day is more than enough to win the eighth frame as Dott nods to the referee, but will it win the day? We are heading, not surprisingly, for the deciding frame.

Day 3-4 Dott (29-23)

Just when it looked like he had done the hard part, Day again misses an eminently pottable red, but the Scotsman returns the favour with a cut on a red rattling the jaws. Can Day force the deciding frame here? A question of nerve because these players are feeling it.

Day 3-4 Dott (17-17)

Dott with early chances in this eighth frame, but he misses a black off its spot and then fails to cut in a red. Day presented with opportunity to get his hand on table, but he flukes a plant on reds before rolling in brown. Looked end of break, but Day still going and these reds look well placed to score from.

Day 3-4 Dott (1-17)

Dott chasing one frame for the semi-finals, Day needs two. Welshman rolls in a mid-range red, but no position to follow. Has been a feature of the match. A prominent long red followed by nothing.

Day 3-3 Dott (41-79)

A protracted period of tactical play has fallen to Dott. Those misses on the brown so key to the shape of the frame with Dott coming up with another snooker to finish off the frame in his favour. Solid matchplay by Dott. He leads 4-3 in this frantic scrap.

Day 3-3 Dott (41-61)

Day misses tricky red with rest. Dott can't get ideal position on final red, but he enjoys second prize by nudging a white behind the brown. Day in a spot of bother after four misses. Could almost win the frame on misses.

Day 3-3 Dott (34-37)

An explosive long pot by the man nicknamed 'Dynamite' Day. Shot of the match so far. Chance to regain ground in this key frame.

Day 3-3 Dott (20-37)

All very tense out there. Dott with a timely long red before rolling up behind the brown. Day fails to escape, and he will be put back in behind the brown. Another failure, but he gets it right the third time. Super escape from the Welshman.

Day 2-3 Dott (81-38)

Highest break of the match. An inspired 76 clearance from Day. We are all square at 3-3 with a possible three frames to play.

Day 2-3 Dott (59-38)

Dott seeing a pink stay out at key point of sixth frame. One red left up and Day is trying to engineer his next option. Drops in a tough black with ease. Superb pot and has chance to pinch this frame to restore parity at 3-3.

Day 2-3 Dott (5-30)

Winning that fifth frame will do little to harm Dott's confidence. Looks like he is back in stroke at the key time of this contest, but misses a red to yellow pocket when he looked like he was set for a decent break. All slightly edgy at the moment, but another long red by Dott finds the target.

Day 2-2 Dott (43-55)

Superb shot along the baulk cushion sees the brown drop. In goes blue and pink..and that will be a 3-2 lead for Dott. One against the head perhaps after Day did likewise in the third frame. The 2006 world champion chasing two more frames to reach the semi-finals.

Day 2-2 Dott (43-35)

Frame still in the balance, but Dott is toiling somewhat. Failing to move 3-0 clear when he had frame balls to leave Day needing snookers has been damaging. Day holding a lead of 15 points with one red left on table, but Dott picks out a brilliant double to boost his hopes.

Day 2-2 Dott (1-28)

Day with first chance in the fifth frame, but a tricky cut on a blue eludes him to a top pocket. Not heavily punished as Dott responds with 28 only to see a mid-range red fail to trouble the pocket.

Fan Zhengyi 4-0 Gilbert

World No 80 Fan with a 4-0 lead over former world semi-finalist Gilbert courtesy of breaks of 56, 62 and 117. Looks like he is going to reach the last four.

Day 2-2 Dott (0-0)

And the concession quickly comes from Dott after he fails to hit a red off one cushion. This quarter-final is delicately poised.

Day 1-2 Dott (71-4)

Day looking much sharper and much more relaxed having got that frame on the board. Table favours him with four reds tied to side cushions. Powers in a sublime mid-range red to keep this break going. Looking for red and black to leave Dott needing a snooker. Which he slots. Looking like 2-2.

Day 1-2 Dott (20-4)

Superb plant on reds by Day to give himself an early scoring chance in this fourth frame. Would dearly love to level up this match at 2-2 before the mid-session interval. Attempts to open up reds off a red, but has quickly run out of position.

Seeking decent cover in baulk. Dott leaves a red seconds later and Day is back in business.

Fan Zhengyi 2-0 Gilbert

Fan with a 2-0 lead over David Gilbert in the other quarter-final. 21-year-old Fan with a knock of 56 in the opening frame.

Day 0-2 Dott (58-57)

Some delightful pots by Day here to keep this break going, but he has landed straight on the pink. Powers in the pink and forces the angle to land on black. In goes the black with the extension on the rest, and Day is back to 2-1 behind. Dott will be ruing that missed opportunity as he loses the frame by a point.

Day 0-2 Dott (25-57)

Two reds left on the table, but Day picks out the penultimate red to a middle pocket. Fine pot as the green follows. Real chance for the Welshman to trail 2-1.

Day 0-2 Dott (18-57)

No winning thrust for Dott in the third frame, but Day then can't slot in a long cut on a red to the yellow pocket. Chances for Day coming and going here. Can't complain about being frozen out of the third frame.

Day 0-2 Dott (18-46)

This could really damage Day if he falls 3-0 behind knowing he was first in among the balls with a glorious opportunity.

Day 0-2 Dott (18-13)

Day plays a very aggressive safety shot as he screws back the white to the top cushion via the pack of reds. Leaves Dott with a fine cut on a red which just fails to drop. Day handed a golden chance to finally compile some points, but he throws in a shocking miss on black off the spot on 18 trying to screw back. Didn't see that coming.

Day 0-2 Dott (0-0)

A rapid break of 49 from the Larkhall man is more than enough for a 2-0 advantage. All very early in this match, but key moments for Day. Doesn't want to give Dott any more impetus.

Day 0-1 Dott (0-40)

Dott slams in a long red to keep break going after running out of position on 24. Manages to go in-off via the yellow, but is back in business seconds later with Day failing to roll in a longish red of his own. Brilliant pot to middle by Dott at pace. That is a welcome memory for the confidence levels.

Day 0-1 Dott (0-17)

Day won their last key meeting 5-3 at a ranking event in the last 32 of the 2015 Shanghai Masters. They first met in the last 64 of the 2004 Grand Prix with Dott edging that encounter 5-4. Dott with first chance to score in this second frame.

Day 0-0 Dott (41-73)

Day reaches the yellow with a run of 40 despite a few near misses. Gets the rest out, but he sees the yellow fail to drop. Dott slots yellow and green before holing the brown. Should be Dott's frame. Day chasing two snookers, but Dott bags the blue seconds later. Will be a 1-0 lead for the Scot.

Day 0-0 Dott (9-59)

Does not hang about when he gets in among them. Dott really moving around the table and this is a chance to take the first frame, but he breaks down on 44. Disappointing end to that break. Day with chance to launch the counter-attack.

Day 0-0 Dott (1-24)

Dott with first chance in the first frame, but he sees a black stay out. Missed black off spot, but Day can't cut in a red to a middle hole. And he has presented Dott with his second chance of the frame. The Scotsman back at the table.

Day 0-0 Dott (1-14)

So it is the former Shoot Out winner Day who breaks off this one. Race to five frames reaches the last four. Dott 4-3 clear on the head-to-head meetings between this pair, but they have not played for seven years. Dott contesting his first ranking quarter-final since the World Grand Prix two years ago.

Rocket feels like 'Superman'

O'Sullivan, the world number two, is the last man standing inside the sport's top 10 at this tournament. World No 15 McGill is the only other member of the top 16 still competing at the Marshall Arena.

Good afternoon

Welcome back to Milton Keynes. It is the day of the last eight at the 2022 European Masters with 2006 world champion Graeme Dott facing Ryan Day and Fan Zhengyi meeting David Gilbert in this afternoon's matches. Tournament favourite Ronnie O'Sullivan confronts Tom Ford with Liang Wenbo meeting Anthony McGill this evening at 7pm. Boys on the baize at 2:30pm GMT.

2022 European Masters quarter-final schedule on Friday

Graeme Dott v Ryan Day (2:30pm)

Fan Zhengyi v David Gilbert (2:30pm)

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Tom Ford (7pm)

Liang Wenbo v Anthony McGill (7pm)

Ruthless O'Sullivan into quarters after dispatching Hugill

Ronnie O'Sullivan is into the quarter-finals of the European Masters after seeing off Ashley Hugill 5-2.

O'Sullivan, who last won the competition in 2003, had little trouble dispatching the world No. 81 and he will face Tom Ford in the next round.

