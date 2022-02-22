Premium Snooker European Masters | 1. Runde 03:11:24 Replay

Around the tables

Su Xi 4-5 Pang Junxu

Ian Burns 0-1 Tom Ford

Ali Carter 1-0 Sean Mddocks

Louis Heathcote 0-0 Martin Gould

Mark Selby 0-1 Jordan Brown

Ricky Walden 1-0 Matthew Stevens

O'Sullivan 1-1 Zhang

Down it goes, and do we got ourselves a ball-game?

O'Sullivan 1-0 Zhang (52-60)

Not yet he isn't, clearing to the green, then getting decent position on the brown, which he sinks. He's nearly on the board. The pink, though is up in baulk and needs cutting deadweight into the yellow pocket....

O'Sullivan 1-0 Zhang (52-22)

A cut-back red sets Ronnie off again, but he misses a brown to middle that he didn't really want to attermpt but twhich circumstance persuaded him needed attempting. That gives Zhang a chance, and he'll know that if he can't take it, he's wasting his time here.

O'Sullivan 1-0 Zhang (51-16)

Ronnie digs in to the pack and has a secrity red in baulk, but he doesn't need it immediately, eventually tidying it away. But then the msses a middle-distance one to left corner - the angle was nasty, not dead straight but not much of a cut either - so returns to his seat with a useful lead but with the frame still in the balance. Ish.

O'Sullivan 1-0 Zhang (9-16)

Oh dear, oh dear. Zhang misses a regulation cut-back to right corner and Ronnie is back at the table administering due pnunishment.

O'Sullivan 1-0 Zhang (0-9)

Ronnie misses a long red to right corner and leaves it to left; Zhang sends it down and will know that he can't rely on too many of these chances so there's pressure on him to take it.

O'Sullivan 1-0 Zhang (16-0)

Six minutes, 86 points, and Zhang will be fearing a long, short afternoon.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Zhang (63-0)

"As per usual looking to play on at least two reds," says Angles in co-comm - as we get to seven red-blacks. Do we think that Ronnie has potted more balsl than any other player, or do we think there might be those who've practised harder might be in front? Higgins, I guess. Anyhow, a pinnk goes to left-middle - it didn't really need to, which makes it all the more poetic - and what a start this is from TMNTPETPUAC.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Zhang (16-0)

Er yeah. Ronnie breaks and next shot he's in, quickly breaking the pack and setting about the balls in characteristically expert fashion. He looks really nciely grooved, and I'm expecting a swift resolution this afternoon.

Here we go!

Already today

Jamie Clarke 1-5 John Higgins

Liang Wenbo 5-4 Duane Jones

Su Xi 4-4 Pang Junxu

Wu Yize 5-3 Fergal O'Brien

Zhang Jianking 3-5 Fraser Patrick

Yuan Sijun 5-4 Stuart Carrington

Afternoon all!

And welcome to another afternoon of glorious snook. We'll be focusing on Ronnie O'Sullivan v Zhang Anda, but will haveu pdates from around the tables, as usual.

O'Sullivan eases through to last-64 after Bond victory

Ronnie O’Sullivan progressed through to round two of the European Masters after cruising to a 5-1 win over Nigel Bond in Milton Keynes.

It was the first meeting between the men in more than 23 years, after going head-to-head at the Scottish Masters in October 1998.

O’Sullivan had won all six of the pair’s previous meetings, and he did so here again tonight with a comprehensive victory.

Asked afterwards how he continues to maintain a positive mindset, he said: "I’m pretty much in a good place all the time really.

"If I have a bad moment it affects me so I focus on just feeling good all the time, doing the things that I want to do all the time. It might sound selfish but I love what I do."

- -

